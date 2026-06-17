Vehicle Management Solutions Awarded West Virginia Department of Highways Courtesy Patrol Contract

TINLEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vehicle Management Solutions (“VMS” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”), today announced that its Safety Service Patrol (“SSP”) division has been awarded the West Virginia Department of Highways (“WVDOH”) Courtesy Patrol contract, reinforcing VMS’s long-standing role as a trusted partner to public transportation agencies nationwide.

VMS brings deep, institutional experience operating West Virginia’s statewide Courtesy Patrol program, providing roadside assistance and incident response services across interstate highways and key transportation corridors. The program operates in close coordination with WVDOH traffic operations and county-level emergency communications to ensure rapid response, consistent coverage and enhanced motorist safety throughout the state.

“This award underscores the confidence WVDOH has placed in the VMS platform and our operating companies,” said Kevin Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer of VMS. “VMS’s long-standing knowledge of West Virginia’s roadway environment, combined with our fleet and operational expertise, allows us to deliver a comprehensive, reliable solution that supports public safety and mobility.”

Under the contract, VMS will deploy a data-driven operating model supported by incident management and reporting systems, providing WVDOH with real-time visibility into response activity, performance metrics and program outcomes. VMS’s national support infrastructure and standardized training and safety protocols will ensure consistent execution and accountability statewide.

“This contract reflects VMS’s strategy of building a portfolio of best-in-class operating companies focused on essential public-sector services,” Kevin Corcoran added. “We are proud to continue supporting West Virginia’s transportation mission with a team designed for scale, performance and long-term partnership.”

About Vehicle Management Solutions

Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, VMS is a leading provider of end-to-end vehicle management solutions including dispatch, vehicle storage and traffic incident management. VMS’s mission is to keep streets, roads and highways moving safely and efficiently. With a nationwide presence, VMS focuses on building long-term relationships with states, municipalities, law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, logistics companies and various other clients to serve their communities. For more information, please visit www.vmsolutions.com.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors throughout North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investment professionals and Executive Partners seeks portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.