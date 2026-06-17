Realize Capital Partners Announces Landmark Final Close of Fund I

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realize Capital Partners, a wholesaler for the Government of Canada’s Social Finance Fund (SFF), today announced the final close of its blended finance, impact fund-of-funds, Realize Fund I, having raised $276.7M in total capital – $141.7M of private capital to match the Government of Canada’s $135M anchor investment in 2023. With this close, Realize Capital Partners is delivering on the SFF ambition to use the Government’s capital to multiply and mobilize private capital participation in the social finance market. The fundraise underscores investor interest in sustainable and equitable Canadian investment solutions and confidence in Realize Capital Partners to deliver strong impact outcomes and financial returns over the coming years.

Fund I’s $276.7M positions it as one of the largest funds in Canada’s impact investment market; research has revealed that recent impact funds have been commonly closing in the $10-100M1 range. The strong close is significant against the backdrop of a difficult fundraising environment that private market funds, not just impact funds, have been dealing with the past few years.2 The private capital raised also helps many smaller impact funds, as Fund I’s fund-of-funds model has often taken large, anchor positions in first closes to help catalyze additional investment.

With this final close, Fund I, which has completed about 40% of its planned investments, will continue to construct a portfolio that tackles inequity through multifaceted, positively reinforcing investments, while targeting competitive risk-adjusted returns. Examples of investments made to date include a private credit housing fund building affordable housing in Indigenous communities; a microlending fund providing loans to foreign-educated professionals to enable newcomers to meet their economic potential; a cleantech private equity fund investing in commercially ready solutions that decarbonize the power supply and electrify transportation; and a health-focused venture capital fund investing in novel therapies and technologies to fight cancer.

Kelly Gauthier, President, Realize Capital Partners, says:

“There has been a lot of discussion recently about the importance of government initiatives to accelerate investment from Canadian wealth holders into domestic companies and projects that improve the lives of Canadians. With this final close achieved, we believe Realize Fund I can provide a blueprint for achieving exactly that. The close allows us to continue to build a strong portfolio of fund partners enabling an inclusive and resilient economy of sustainable Canadian businesses that’s better able to tackle large complex problems now and into the future.”

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, says:

“When Canadian investors support social finance and social purpose organizations, they achieve both financial returns and positive social, economic and environmental outcomes for Canadians. With more than 80 social purpose organizations supported through the Social Finance Fund, this milestone demonstrates how purpose-driven investments are strengthening Canada’s economy and communities.”

The innovative structure, leveraging public investment to derisk the fund, has enabled a diverse set of private investors to participate in the impact economy:

Enabling global intermediaries to meaningfully participate in the Canadian impact economy

Chris Barber, Managing Director from RockCreek Canada, says:

“RockCreek Canada is pleased to partner with Realize Capital Partners as it works to expand and strengthen Canada’s social finance market. Its collaboration with the Social Finance Fund creates a differentiated platform to increase access to high-impact investment opportunities and support the continued development of Canada’s impact investing ecosystem, including for emerging and first-time fund managers. As an OCIO serving mission-driven organizations including the Metcalf Foundation, Toronto Foundation and Waterloo Region Community Foundation, this investment reflects an important step in furthering our focus on the Canadian impact investing market.”

Enabling financial institutions to advance social equity priorities

Sean Drygas, VP Sustainability Strategy & Performance from Royal Bank of Canada, says:

“We’ve always had an ambition to deepen our social equity work and we recently launched the Inclusive Opportunities Fund to formalize this. To better tackle the social challenges Canadians face, we knew we needed to draw on more of the bank’s resources and expertise, implementing both philanthropic and investment strategies. Realize Fund I was a perfect first allocation to activate the investment portion of this strategy, and will be an important catalyst to future follow-on impact investments.”

Enabling new entrants to initiate their impact investing strategies

Marc Gauthier, Chief Investment Officer from Concordia University, says:

“Concordia University Inter-Generational Fund has been among Canada’s leading institutional investors in sustainability and impact investment, something we’re very proud of. Realize Fund I provided a compelling opportunity to further deepen this approach through a diversified, de-risked and scalable platform, offering exposure to a range of impact managers and investment opportunities across Canada that are closely aligned with Concordia’s mission and priorities. We are proud to have supported the fund as an anchor investor with a $25M commitment – we feel the investment not only meets our baseline fiduciary duty but sets a new standard for aligning the portfolio more closely with our institutional mission. We are encouraged by Realize Fund I’s successful close and hope it contributes to advancing the adoption of impact investing across Canadian institutional portfolios.”

Marc Schutzbank, Chief Financial Officer from Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation, says:

“As a new philanthropic organization in Canada, we have big impact ambitions. We knew that we needed to think holistically across grant and investment capital to achieve them. The breadth of impact investment opportunities in the Canadian market means it’s hard for a new team to know where to start – Realize Fund I was integral in kick-starting our mission-aligned investing strategy. The fund’s diversified and de-risked structure made it a no-brainer for us. We’re excited to continue learning and growing our impact allocations alongside the fund.”

Enabling seasoned impact investors to diversify and accelerate their deployment

Karel Mayrand, Chief Executive Officer from Trottier Family Foundation says:

“We believe all of our philanthropic capital should serve our mission. For us, that means directing not only our grants but our investments toward impact. Despite being experienced impact investors, it's not easy for us to invest in multiple deals across the country at various ranges of scale, as it takes significant time and resources. Realize Fund I gave us a way to accelerate our efforts, increase our exposure to a greater diversity of managers, including emerging ones, to various asset classes, and to thus contribute further to the development of the field. In addition, complementary market-building initiatives are going to add deep value in terms of technical assistance and impact measurement capacity, which are important for us as an investor that cares about investor contribution.”

Wren Laing, Senior Investment Director from McConnell Foundation, says:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Realize and Rally team in this landmark fund. Our foundation has one of the longest-standing impact investing programs in the country, and we share Realize’s ambition to scale the social finance market and drive impact outcomes. We believe Realize is solving important pain points for the Canadian market that are supporting our journey to 100% portfolio alignment, not only by adding to the depth of available impact product sets across private asset classes, but equally importantly by establishing national best practices for impact measurement and management.”

Enabling community foundations to align more capital to their mission

Adam Hicks, Director of Finance & Strategic Operations from Saskatchewan Community Foundation, says:

“As one of the 200+ community foundations across Canada, legacy giving is at the heart of our work. We are focused on ensuring donors’ gifts create meaningful impact for generations to come. As we explored how best to align more of our endowment with that purpose, our Board and investment consultant undertook a thorough review of the available options. Realize clearly emerged as a partner that could help us extend the impact of legacy funds beyond our local communities and into the broader Canadian impact economy. This investment allows us to steward endowed assets in a way that honours donor intent while contributing to solutions for complex social and environmental challenges at a national scale. It represents an important evolution of legacy giving that truly is connecting local generosity to long-term, system-wide change.”

FUND I IN BRIEF

As of May 8, 2026 (fund close)

Large Impact Fund: $276.7M AUM

$276.7M AUM Diverse LP Base: Includes global intermediaries (RockCreek Canada), Canadian financial institutions (Royal Bank of Canada), first-time institutional impact investors (Concordia University, Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation, Canadian Medical Association), experienced impact investors (Trottier Family Foundation, McConnell Foundation, Balsam Foundation, Metcalf Foundation), and community foundations (South Saskatchewan Community Foundation, Toronto Foundation and Waterloo Region Community Foundation)

Includes global intermediaries (RockCreek Canada), Canadian financial institutions (Royal Bank of Canada), first-time institutional impact investors (Concordia University, Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation, Canadian Medical Association), experienced impact investors (Trottier Family Foundation, McConnell Foundation, Balsam Foundation, Metcalf Foundation), and community foundations (South Saskatchewan Community Foundation, Toronto Foundation and Waterloo Region Community Foundation) Strong, Growing Platform: 40% – $111M – committed so far (investment commitments expected to continue through 2030); 24 investment commitments so far – 23 fund investments, one direct co-investment

40% – $111M – committed so far (investment commitments expected to continue through 2030); 24 investment commitments so far – 23 fund investments, one direct co-investment New Social Finance Investors: 32 LPs, over two-thirds investing in social finance for the first time.

32 LPs, over two-thirds investing in social finance for the first time. Widely Impactful Portfolio: Currently, major impact areas include Climate Change Mitigation, Affordable Housing, Financial Inclusion, Quality Jobs, Energy Efficiency, Quality Health Care and Racial Equity. For more info on our current investment commitments, see the website: https://realizecapitalpartners.ca/portfolio/.

Currently, major impact areas include Climate Change Mitigation, Affordable Housing, Financial Inclusion, Quality Jobs, Energy Efficiency, Quality Health Care and Racial Equity. For more info on our current investment commitments, see the website: https://realizecapitalpartners.ca/portfolio/. Building the Market: 17 of 23 existing fund manager partners are new or emerging fund managers

NOTE TO EDITORS

1. See The State of Private Impact Investing in Canada, research produced by the Institute for Sustainable Finance and Rally Assets, published in March 2026: https://rallyassets.com/ii-market-report/. The research found that over the past five years, fund launches for the asset classes that dominated during that time – venture capital, private equity, real estate and debt – commonly ranged from $10-100M. Realize Fund I is a private multi-asset class fund made up currently of investments in venture capital, private equity, real estate and debt asset classes.

2. See for example, https://www.wsj.com/pro/private-equity/private-equity-fundraising-falls-to-slowest-pace-in-a-decade-3b4cc8fd.

About Realize Capital Partners and the Social Finance Fund

Realize Capital Partners (https://realizecapitalpartners.ca/) is a fund-of-funds manager for the Social Finance Fund. The Social Finance Fund is a Government of Canada initiative to accelerate the growth of Canada’s social finance market. Greater access to social finance will help social purpose organizations grow, innovate and enhance their social and environmental impacts while promoting more inclusive economic development for communities in Canada. www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/programs/social-innovation-social-finance/social-finance-fund.html. Realize Capital Partners is a subsidiary of Rally Assets, an impact investment management firm: https://rallyassets.com/