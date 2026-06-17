Uplynk and Oracle Deliver Hybrid Streaming Architecture on OCI

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uplynk today announced expanded support for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enabling a unified hybrid deployment model for large-scale streaming workflows. Core video infrastructure including encoding, storage, and playout can run on OCI either on-premises or in the cloud, while Uplynk provides a centralized platform to orchestrate live, linear, and VOD streaming across environments.

Modernize streaming on your terms. Deploy core streaming infrastructure on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure while Uplynk provides orchestration, personalization, and StreamOps across hybrid environments. Share

The Challenge: Modernizing Streaming Infrastructure Without Disruption

Streaming teams are under pressure to scale distribution, support more platforms, and modernize infrastructure without rebuilding workflows or adding operational complexity.

“Streaming environments have become increasingly complex, especially as customers scale distribution and syndication across more platforms,” said Weinstein. “Our focus is on helping customers simplify those operations while giving them the flexibility to adopt a hybridstrategy that fits their business.”

The Solution: Hybrid Streaming Architecture on OCI

OCI provides the high-performance backbone for streaming workflows, supporting latency-sensitive video processing, high-throughput storage, and large-scale content distribution. This makes it well-suited for syndication-heavy and high-egress environments where performance and cost control are critical.

Rather than forcing a lift-and-shift migration, the combined solution lets media companies adopt the cloud on their terms. By extending existing broadcast infrastructure into OCI, organizations can scale capacity, improve flexibility, and modernize operations without disrupting established workflows. Customers can adopt cloud infrastructure at their own pace while maintaining the operational processes and tools their teams already rely on.

“Media companies want the flexibility to modernize at their own pace,” said Perry Weinstein, Head of Channels & Strategy at Uplynk. “By extending Uplynk to OCI, customers can combine existing broadcast infrastructure with cloud-based services, scale as demand grows, and adopt new capabilities without disrupting the workflows they rely on every day.”

Running Uplynk on OCI enables customers to support core streaming workflows including encoding, storage, and playout, while leveraging Uplynk SmartPlay for personalized 1:1 manifest generation and session-level stream personalization. Customers can also leverage existing OCI investments while using StreamOps for operational monitoring and event support across hybrid environments.

“Media companies are increasingly seeking cloud strategies that deliver both flexibility and operational efficiency,” said Kip Schauer, Media Partnerships at Oracle. “OCI is designed to support high-performance media workflows at scale, both on-prem and in the cloud, helping customers simplify infrastructure decisions and support modern streaming operations.”

Together, Uplynk and OCI provide a unified architecture for broadcasters and content owners to modernize streaming operations without increasing complexity, combining scalable infrastructure with a centralized operations layer.

As part of its hybrid cloud approach, Uplynk continues to help customers reduce operational complexity while improving resiliency, scalability, and the viewer experience across live, linear, and on-demand streaming workflows.

About Uplynk

Uplynk is the streaming engine behind some of the world’s most-watched content. Our cloud-native platform powers 24/7 channels, live events, and VOD libraries for major broadcasters, sports leagues, media companies, and enterprise customers. With fully managed services and tools like StreamOps, Uplynk simplifies complex workflows and delivers broadcast-grade reliability at scale. Each month, we help partners deliver over 100 million hours of seamless viewing across every screen.

Learn more at uplynk.com or LinkedIn.

About Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) offers secure, high-performance cloud infrastructure services designed to help organizations run a wide range of enterprise and media workloads with flexibility and scale. OCI supports multicloud and distributed cloud strategies while helping customers optimize performance, resiliency, and operational efficiency.