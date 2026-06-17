Momentus Secures New Commercial Contract for Vigoride-9 Orbital Service Vehicle

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company specializing in satellite technology, space transportation, and in-orbit services, today announced that it has secured a new commercial contract with the University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) to provide in-orbit services.

“We’re proud to support the OWLS mission demonstrating the versatile capabilities of our advanced technology combined with the flexibility of the orbital hosting infrastructure of our latest OSV, Vigoride-9,” said John Rood, Chief Executive Officer of Momentus. “We are encouraged by the increasing demand across a diverse set of commercial customers to support mission-critical orbital services, delivering reliable long-duration hosting and sustained operations. As our orbital services portfolio increases, we are optimistic about the durability of incremental revenue growth opportunities.”

LASP has selected Momentus to host and operate its Occultation Wave Limb Sounder (OWLS) mission on the Company’s Vigoride-9 Orbital Service Vehicle (OSV). LASP’s upcoming mission will fly advanced instruments into orbit to target improvements to modeling of space weather in low Earth orbit (LEO). These instruments are designed to measure atmospheric density waves between 100 and 400 kilometers using solar occultation techniques, generating high-quality data intended to improve modeling of space weather, atmospheric drag, and the evolution of the operating environment for satellites in LEO. During its targeted mission launch in 2027, Momentus will integrate and operate two OWLS instruments on Vigoride-9.

“Partnering with Momentus allows us to deploy OWLS quickly and efficiently by leveraging its orbital transportation services during the upcoming LEO launch to optimize our latest space weather forecasting instruments,” said OWLS Principal Investigator Dr. Ed Thiemann. “The data we collect will help improve models of the upper atmosphere and deepen our understanding of how the weather we experience at Earth’s surface ultimately impacts satellites in LEO.”

The contract further expands Momentus’ commercial revenue portfolio of hosted payload and in-orbit services that provide the U.S. government, science and academic, technology organizations, and commercial customers with scalable orbital infrastructure and operational support capabilities. Vigoride’s modular architecture and high-power hosting capabilities are well-positioned to deliver on missions requiring long-duration operations, precision, and specialized environmental conditions.

Momentus launched its Vigoride-7 Orbital Service Vehicle in March, and the spacecraft is currently meeting all mission objectives. The company’s upcoming Vigoride-8 mission is fully booked supporting NASA and scheduled to fly in 2027. Momentus still has capacity available on the Vigoride-9 mission, and organizations interested in securing a payload slot can contact the Momentus Commercial team at sales@momentusspace.com.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in-space transportation and infrastructure services. Through its Vigoride orbital service vehicle, the company delivers hosted payload support, last-mile delivery, and servicing capabilities tailored to scalable mission architectures.

Follow the University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) Occultation Wave Limb Sounder (OWLS) mission at (https://lasp.colorado.edu/missions/owls).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected filing of the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on April 9, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Commission, accessible on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.