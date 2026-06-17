SentinelOne Announces AI Security Integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to Deliver Runtime Guardrails for AI Agents

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), the AI Security leader, today announced its upcoming integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. The integration will be delivered through SentinelOne’s Prompt Security offering. The integration reflects SentinelOne’s commitment to extending the security controls customers already trust into agentic workflows, empowering enterprises deploying AI on AWS to secure and scale their AI workflows.

Amazon Bedrock AgentCore is the platform to build, connect, and optimize agents at scale. Through its policy engine, AgentCore enforces real-time, deterministic controls at the gateway across all agent traffic including agent-to-tool, agent-to-LLM, and agent-to-agent communications. With this integration, SentinelOne’s Prompt Security will provide detection signals covering prompt injection detection, PII exposure, tool-use validation, LLM response monitoring, and data leakage prevention that feed into AgentCore policy engine. AgentCore acts on those signals at the gateway, outside the agent’s reasoning loop, so enterprise teams can apply SentinelOne’s detection signals alongside deterministic, automated enforcement consistently across all agent activity. Because detection can be probabilistic, but enforcement stays deterministic, customers gain consistent allow-or-deny decisions on every agent action, allowing organizations to adopt agentic AI at enterprise scale with the confidence that existing SentinelOne security controls apply automatically throughout every agentic workflow.

“Agentic AI has become foundational to how enterprises operate,” said Melissa K. Smith, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives at SentinelOne. “Every organization building and running AI agents on AWS needs the same security controls they rely on across the rest of their infrastructure. This upcoming integration applies those guardrails at the AgentCore gateway, where all agent traffic is evaluated, giving every enterprise the confidence to deploy AI agents knowing their existing SentinelOne policies apply automatically, from day one.”

The upcoming integration will be available in Amazon Bedrock AgentCore later this year. Customers with existing Prompt Security licenses will apply them through a Bring Your Own License path. As enterprise AI agent deployments scale, consumption scales with them.

Customers can learn more about SentinelOne’s integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore at sentinelone.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is the leader in AI security, setting the standard for using AI and automation to give defenders a decisive operating advantage. Built for those who secure our world, its platform delivers unified coverage across endpoints, identity, cloud, and AI. Powered by Autonomous Security Intelligence, SentinelOne stops attacks at machine speed, reducing risk and delivering clarity and control to stay one step ahead. Headquartered in Mountain View, California with teams worldwide, SentinelOne protects nearly one-fifth of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of Global 2000 enterprises. From Main Street to Wall Street, the world’s most critical organizations trust SentinelOne with their security.

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