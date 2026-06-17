Sidekick Can Now Tell You Why Your Retail Store Was Slow on Saturday

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shopify today launched Sidekick App Extensions, a new framework enabling third-party apps to integrate directly with its AI assistant. Avia by Retailogists is among one of the first apps selected by Shopify to be a launch partner — making it the first in-store intelligence platform accessible through Sidekick.

Avia brings ecom level intelligence to retail stores through a compact edge-AI device installed at store entrances — foot traffic, shopper demographics, average time spent in store, in-store conversion rates, and predictive hourly forecasts up to 14 days ahead (traffic & inventory). Through the Sidekick integration, that data is now surfaced directly in the AI assistant merchants already use to run their business.

“Shopify built Sidekick App Extensions to make the whole ecosystem smarter for merchants. We're proud to be part of that from day one. Until now, Sidekick could see your online store in full — and your in-store sales. But the moment a customer walked in and didn't buy, that was invisible. Avia fills that gap. For the first time, a merchant has one conversation that spans their entire business.”

— Vincent Younan, Co-Founder, Retailogists

What merchants can do with Avia + Sidekick today

• Diagnose store performance — ask Sidekick why foot traffic, conversion, or revenue changed, with answers that reason across POS and in-store signals together

• Forecast and staff proactively — hourly traffic predictions up to 14 days out, surfaced through Sidekick with concrete staffing and inventory recommendations

• Log external events conversationally — a nearby concert, a competitor promotion, a local holiday entered through Sidekick automatically updates location-level forecasts

• Understand who walked in — demographic intelligence (gender & age groups) beyond headcounts, unavailable anywhere else in Shopify POS

Availability

Avia is available now in the Shopify App Store. The Sidekick integration is live for all Shopify merchants using Avia as of today. Avia is deployed across 500+ stores globally, including enterprise Shopify merchants across North America, Europe & Asia.

Merchants interested in Avia can apply for a 90-day pilot here.