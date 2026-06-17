Humana Awarded Statewide Illinois HealthChoice Medicaid Contract, Expanding Access to Care Across the State

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) has been selected by the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) to serve members statewide in HealthChoice Illinois, the state’s Medicaid managed care program. Humana looks forward to supporting Illinois’ goals for health and well-being of the individuals and families it will serve.

For more than a decade, Humana has had the privilege of serving some of Illinois’ most vulnerable residents, caring for dual eligible members who navigate both Medicare and Medicaid through the Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative (MMAI), and, today, the state’s Fully Integrated Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (FIDE-SNP) which launched January 1, 2026. HealthChoice Illinois is an opportunity for Humana to extend that same commitment to more individuals and families the state serves, across 102 counties, in continued partnership with HFS.

“It’s an honor to care for more Illinois Medicaid members and their families,” said Samantha Olds Frey, Humana’s Medicaid President in Illinois. “Our goal has always been to provide whole-person care across every generation, from children to older adults, and HealthChoice Illinois lets us do that. We’re grateful for the confidence HFS has placed in us, and we’ll keep working alongside the state, providers and community organizations to improve care and quality of life for the communities who depend on us.”

Humana’s approach reflects HFS’s priorities and commitment to whole-person care. As an active member of the community, Humana has invested in local organizations that address the health-related social needs of Illinois Medicaid members, including maternal health, behavioral health and housing stability:

Maternal Health: Humana is partnering with the Illinois Public Health Association to ease maternal health workforce shortages in high-disparity counties and expand the availability of community health workers to support enrollees.

Humana is partnering with the Illinois Public Health Association to ease maternal health workforce shortages in high-disparity counties and expand the availability of community health workers to support enrollees. Behavioral Health: Through collaboration with Southern Illinois University’s Behavioral Health Workforce Center, Humana will help increase workforce capacity in rural and underserved areas. Additionally, Humana is working with Brightpoint to support the Schubert Family Wellness Center in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Through collaboration with Southern Illinois University’s Behavioral Health Workforce Center, Humana will help increase workforce capacity in rural and underserved areas. Additionally, Humana is working with Brightpoint to support the Schubert Family Wellness Center in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Supportive Housing: Mercy Housing Lakefront, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit affordable housing providers, and Humana are working together to provide transitional housing support and help prevent homelessness among members.

Humana’s HealthChoice plan is slated to go live in January 2027 and looks forward to continuing its partnership with the state of Illinois to deliver meaningful, member-centered care and drive improved health outcomes for years to come.

About Humana

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is a leading U.S. healthcare company. Through our Humana insurance services and our CenterWell® healthcare services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare and Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.