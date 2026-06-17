Renfro Brands Expands Supply Chain Partnership With Inspectorio, Adds Responsible Sourcing and Traceability Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inspectorio, the leading AI-powered platform for quality, compliance, sustainability and traceability, today announced that Renfro Brands will streamline regulatory compliance and enhance supply chain visibility with Inspectorio’s Responsible Sourcing & Compliance and Traceability & Transparency solutions, furthering Renfro Brands’ commitment to sustainability.

Renfro Brands, founded in 1921, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of legwear and apparel for some of the world’s preeminent brands. One in every five pairs of socks sold in the United States is likely manufactured or distributed by Renfro Brands. The company has a full portfolio of globally recognized owned, licensed and manufactured brands.

The announcement expands upon Renfro Brands’s existing relationship with Inspectorio. Renfro Brands already uses Inspectorio’s Quality Risk Management solution. By adding new solutions for responsible sourcing, regulatory compliance and traceability, Renfro Brands can rely on Inspectorio’s AI-driven workflows to replace manual processes and help the company manage increasingly complex regulatory requirements, measure supplier performance and ensure compliance.

The expansion comes as apparel companies continue adapting to new and evolving regulations across global sourcing regions. According to Inspectorio’s “2026 State of Supply Chain Report”, more than half of retail supply chain leaders have rated the impact of regulatory changes as a top focus every year for the past three years, with 52% citing it in 2026.

Inspectorio will support broader and deeper regulatory compliance efforts across North America, Europe and Asia, enabling Renfro Brands to maintain compliance with all social and environmental regulations specific to each sourcing location. As regulations evolve, Inspectorio’s adaptable supply chain platform and regulatory frameworks are continuously updated, allowing Renfro Brands to future-proof its supply chain operations and sustainability commitments.

“Renfro Brands is deeply committed to thoughtful brand stewardship with 105 years of manufacturing heritage,” said Todd Roeder, vice president of compliance and vendor services at Renfro Brands. “Expanding our partnership with Inspectorio was an easy decision, based on our positive experience working with them and their extensive knowledge of our industry. Working with Inspectorio, we will continue to deliver quality, innovation and style across our diverse brand portfolio while ensuring the highest levels of social and environmental compliance.”

“As one of the largest global manufacturers of legwear and apparel, Renfro Brands is setting a new standard for AI-driven supply chain operations and sustainability,” said Chirag Patel, CEO of Inspectorio. “We’re proud to strengthen and expand Inspectorio’s partnership with Renfro Brands, one that has been built on mutual trust and a commitment to delivering impactful solutions across a complex global supplier network.”

To learn more about how Inspectorio’s AI-driven supply chain platform modernizes and enhances the production chain for the world’s largest brands, visit www.inspectorio.com.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio is the leading AI-powered supply chain platform optimizing performance, building resilience, and providing intelligence across production chains for global brands, retailers, and their multi-tier suppliers.

Our innovative platform seamlessly connects and digitizes supply chain processes to optimize decision-making, while providing real-time visibility and control over production chain operations.

About Renfro Brands

Renfro Brands is a leading manufacturer of legwear and apparel, offering a diverse portfolio of brands and products that combine innovation, craftsmanship, and consumer-centric design. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Mount Airy, N.C., Renfro is dedicated to delivering high-quality products that enhance the lives of consumers worldwide.