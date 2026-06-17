Broadridge and Fispoke Announce Strategic Collaboration to Bring Private Banking and Lending Capabilities to Independent Wealth Firms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fispoke Inc., a private banking and lending platform built for the independent wealth market, today announced a strategic collaboration with Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) to expand access to lending and private banking capabilities for RIAs, independent advisors, broker-dealers, and wealth platforms. By combining Broadridge's securities-based lending infrastructure with Fispoke's advisor-facing digital experience and distribution across the independent channel, the collaboration will help wealth firms deliver integrated lending and liquidity solutions traditionally concentrated within wirehouses and private banks.

"Private banking capabilities are no longer limited to the largest financial institutions." Share

“Independent advisors are increasingly expected to deliver advice across the full client balance sheet — not just investments, but also liquidity and borrowing needs. This collaboration reflects the power of combining infrastructure and distribution to create a more connected lending ecosystem for the independent wealth market. We’re pleased to collaborate with Fispoke to unlock private banking capabilities for firms that have not historically had the same level of access as larger institutions.” Mike Musial Head of Credit and Lending, Broadridge Expand

“Many independent firms want to provide private banking capabilities but lack the infrastructure and banking affiliation to do so efficiently. By working with Broadridge, we are making it easier for advisors to deliver a more complete offering while maintaining control of the client relationship.” Robert Clare CEO, Fispoke Expand

Demand for integrated lending solutions continues to grow as advisors seek to help clients access liquidity without disrupting long-term investment strategies. Many independent firms remain limited by fragmented referral models or the burden of building lending capabilities in-house. The partnership addresses this by embedding lending within a broader private banking experience that fits existing advisor workflows — without requiring a change in custodian — connecting investments, cash, and credit within a single client experience. Clients will access these capabilities through Fispoke’s white-labeled platform, powered by Broadridge’s lending infrastructure.

The collaboration also creates a strong foundation for continued innovation in areas such as AI and tokenization. AI has the potential to help advisors better identify client liquidity needs and simplify lending workflows, while tokenization is expected to enable greater efficiency and connectivity across assets, cash, and credit solutions over time.

About Fispoke

Fispoke is redefining private banking for the independent wealth management industry. Built for RIAs, broker-dealers, and wealth platforms, Fispoke delivers integrated infrastructure for cash management, credit, and lending — enabling advisors to offer institutional-quality banking services under their own brand without added complexity, fees, or balance sheet risk.

visit www.fispoke.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. Broadridge processes over 7 billion communications annually and underpins the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500®, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

visit www.broadridge.com.

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