Nemetschek Group Joins Dawex Strategic Investors to Accelerate Trusted AI Data Ecosystems

PARIS & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dawex, the leader in data exchange solutions, today announced that the Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907), the German global leading vertical provider of AI-powered software solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AEC/O) and media industries, has entered its capital. Dawex co-founders retain full control over the company’s strategy, governance and operations.

“We see trusted, governed data exchange as a foundational layer for the next decade of innovation in AEC/O, from collaborative design to construction intelligence and future agentic AI workflows,” says Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. Share

Agentic AI is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, it requires trusted data sources and traceability of data exchanges. Data ecosystems have emerged as the trusted infrastructure to source, trace and audit the access to data and its exchange, with full security, compliance and governance.

The Nemetschek Group's investment in Dawex is a direct acknowledgement of the critical lever of data ecosystems for AEC/O stakeholders, where data exchange is the foundation of efficient collaboration, and the catalyst for Agentic AI, to deliver the next generation of productivity, operations and sustainability gains. By investing in Dawex, the Nemetschek Group, as the provider of intelligent, connected software solutions used throughout the entire building lifecycle, aims at accelerating the response to complex collaboration processes, ultimately supporting its customers by leading them into the future of digitalization.

For Dawex, this investment accelerates its growth trajectory, its global expansion, notably on the German market, and its capacity to serve the complex data exchange requirements of the construction sector. This relationship with Nemetschek also reinforces the industry credibility to drive adoption of trusted infrastructure for AI-Ready data ecosystems, at scale.

This announcement confirms Dawex strategy and continued engagement in delivering the most advanced Data Exchange solutions to the 15+ sectors already addressed by the company globally.

“We see trusted, governed data exchange as a foundational layer for the next decade of innovation in AEC/O, from collaborative design to construction intelligence and future agentic AI workflows,” says Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “Dawex has already invested significantly in this vision and is taking a leading role in shaping the emerging European standardization initiative CEN trusted data transactions standard. By combining Dawex’s proven exchange infrastructure with Nemetschek’s leadership in Open BIM data and workflow collaboration, all players in the construction lifecycle will be able to govern their data as a strategic asset, fueling AI-driven insights and accelerating productivity, resilience and sustainability.”

“We are extremely happy to welcome the Nemetschek Group as a Dawex investor, which is a powerful and strong validation of both Dawex technology and vision. Together, we will accelerate the creation of trusted, secure and standardized AI data ecosystems that the market urgently requires,” states Fabrice Tocco, Dawex Co-Founder. “As data spaces and data marketplaces scale to real-world deployments, fostering data collaboration requires organizations to break silos and ways of working. The proper technology to accelerate, streamline and secure data exchanges internally and externally, has become equally essential in an AI-powered world. This is exactly what Dawex provides,” added Laurent Lafaye, Dawex Co-Founder.

“Dawex has been building the foundational data exchange infrastructure for a sovereign and trusted economy since its inception. The Nemetschek Group's investment reinforces the strategic importance of data exchange technology for key industrial sectors, and we are proud to see our long-standing support translated into a broader ecosystem of industry-leading investors committed to this vision,” says Olivier Sichel, CEO of Caisse des Dépôts group.

Nemetschek joins Dawex’s co-founders and its main historical investor, Banque des Territoires (Caisse des Dépôts group), alongside, Amadeus (AMS.MC), Itochu Corporation (ITOCY), Bouygues Construction (BOUY.PA), Colas, and Univers Capital.

Join us at Vivatech in Paris, Thursday June 18 at 10:45 AM, for a keynote from the CEOs of Caisse des Dépôts, Nemetschek, and Dawex, at the Caisse des Dépôts booth, Pavilion 7.2 #2D48.

About Banque des Territoires (Caisse des Dépôts group)

Banque des Territoires is one of the entities of the Caisse des Dépôts. Banque des Territoires brings together in-house expertise for local areas. As a one-stop shop for customers, it acts alongside all local stakeholders: local authorities, local public-sector enterprises, social housing bodies, legal professions, businesses and financial players. Banque des Territoires assists them in the implementation of their public interest projects with a continuum of offers: advisory, loans, equity, bank services, consignments and special deposits. It has been set up to serve the interests of all local areas alike, from rural municipalities to large cities, with the ambition of maximizing its impact notably on ecological transformation and social and regional cohesion. The 37 territorial offices of Banque des Territoires ensure the implementation of its action across all metropolitan and overseas territories.

Act together to develop more eco-friendly and socially responsible territories

www.banquedesterritoires.fr

About Dawex

Dawex is the leader in Data Exchange solutions, empowering organizations to build, scale, and govern AI-Ready data ecosystems, with security, traceability and compliance. Agentic AI is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, deploying trusted AI services at scale demands trusted data sources and traceable data transactions. With Dawex technology, organizations deploy Data Marketplaces and Data Spaces to capture business opportunities with AI, improve competitiveness, boost market efficiency and strengthen value chain resilience. World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, United Nations data expert, active contributor to open standards powering data and AI ecosystems, Dawex shapes the global agenda for trusted data exchange. Created in 2015, Dawex is headquartered in France, expanding business operations to Europe, Asia, North America and the Middle East.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a leading global vertical software and AI provider driving the digital transformation of the AECO and media industries. With our deep domain expertise and intelligent, connected software solutions, we enable customers to turn data into real-time insights and smarter decisions throughout the entire lifecycle of buildings and infrastructure from ideation through planning, visualization, construction, operation, and renovation. Our AI-powered technologies and open standards approach boost productivity, collaboration, and sustainability for architects, engineers, contractors, building operators, and creative professionals. More than 7 million users worldwide rely on our customer-centric, human-led AI solutions. Founded by Professor Georg Nemetschek in 1963, today we employ over 4,000 experts globally and are ISO 27001-certified, underlining our strong commitment to data security and trustworthy digital innovation.

The Nemetschek Group, listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 1.19 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 371.1 million in 2025.