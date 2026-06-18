Carson Living Names Josh Evans Chief Executive Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carson Living, the leading provider of 24/7 Live Remote Doorman service, integrated access control, and resident engagement software for multifamily properties, today announced the appointment of Josh Evans as Chief Executive Officer. Evans succeeds Founder Guy Blachman, who will continue to serve Carson as an Advisor to the Board.

The leadership transition marks the next chapter in Carson's growth following LoneTree Capital's strategic investment in October 2025. Evans joins to scale Carson's growth engine — building out its sales organization, growing its national footprint, deepening its partner network, and advancing its product capabilities — as the company builds on having more than quadrupled revenue since 2021 across nearly 1,000 properties in the U.S. and Europe.

Evans brings a stellar track record of leadership and transformation across real estate and technology. He joins Carson from Kastle, where he served as Chief Partnership Officer. Previously, as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at VTS, the industry's leading leasing and asset management platform, he drove adoption among real estate's most prominent names — including Greystar, CBRE, and Brookfield.

"Carson has built a category-defining platform and a loyal customer base with significant room to grow," said Mike Devine, Partner at LoneTree and Carson Board Member. "Josh is exactly the right operator to scale it. His experience building go-to-market organizations in proptech is among the best in the industry, and he creates a culture of team-based success everywhere he goes."

"Our mission has always been to make property management and resident life simpler and more connected," said Guy Blachman, Founder of Carson. "Now is the right time to bring in a leader with deep experience scaling commercial operations. Josh is that leader, and I'm excited to support him and the team as Carson enters its next phase."

"Carson is solving real problems for property owners, managers, and residents, and it's doing it with a product and a team that are genuinely differentiated," said Josh Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Carson. "My focus is on doubling down on what's working — expanding our reach, strengthening our partner and dealer ecosystem, and bringing Carson to many more communities across the country."

About Carson Living

Carson Living is the leading provider of 24/7 Live Remote Doorman service, integrated access control, and resident engagement software for multifamily properties. Carson's One-App Resident Experience™ makes entry effortless for residents, staff, guests, and package deliveries. Designed for buildings with or without full-time staff, Carson delivers cost savings, streamlined operations, and an elevated living experience.

Founded in 2017, Carson has opened more than 40 million doors, received 3.4 million deliveries, and greeted 1.6 million visitors, serving hundreds of property managers and owners across the United States and Europe. For more information, visit carson.live.

About LoneTree Capital

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New York City, LoneTree provides operational and M&A support alongside flexible capital to accelerate revenue growth. The firm enables partner companies — notably, founder-owned bootstrapped businesses, divisions of larger enterprises and formerly venture-backed companies — to achieve their next stage of growth quicker and with a higher level of certainty. For more information on LoneTree, please visit www.lonetreecap.com.