Terrestrial Energy and The Texas A&M University System Sign Agreements Advancing IMSR Commercial Deployment and R&D Projects at Texas A&M-RELLIS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terrestrial Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: IMSR), a developer of small modular nuclear power plants using its Generation IV Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR), and The Texas A&M University System (A&M System) have signed ground lease and R&D agreements. These agreements provide exclusive access and rights to approximately 77 acres at the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus in Bryan, Texas, facilitate testing activities, and cover multiple projects, including the planned commercial IMSR Plant at A&M-RELLIS.

The projects were initiated following the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the A&M System announced in 2025 after its selection of Terrestrial Energy to participate in its Energy Proving Ground initiative, which was established to bring advanced nuclear capacity to the campus. The initiative echoes nuclear policy objectives established by Governor Abbott and the Texas state legislature to catalyze development of advanced nuclear technologies in Texas and their rapid deployment on the ERCOT grid, one of the fastest-growing electricity markets in the country. Growing demand for reliable electricity from data centers, advanced manufacturing, industrial expansion, and other energy-intensive applications continues to drive interest in new sources of firm, carbon-free generation across Texas.

The agreements provide Terrestrial Energy with site control and exclusive access to 77 acres of adjoining land situated within the RELLIS Energy Proving Ground and enable project development, including the involvement of engineering, supply chain and other project partners. Importantly, they allow Terrestrial Energy to complete necessary site characterization and environmental evaluations, activities that started in 2025 and which will provide the detailed site data required for an application to the NRC for a permit to construct an IMSR Plant and for additional buildings and facilities. These activities are subject to further approvals by The A&M System’s Board of Regents in advance of nuclear activities.

These include facilities to support IMSR testing activities as well as the Company’s DOE partnership projects: TETRA and TEFLA. Important elements of these planned testing activities will be undertaken in close collaboration with the A&M System under the direction of a Master Research Agreement signed in the first quarter of 2026. In preparation, the Company has opened an engineering and project management office at the RELLIS campus. Its staff will direct and advance the multiple A&M-RELLIS site projects in partnership with the A&M System and other stakeholders; the Company has also joined the Greater Brazos Partnership and has participated in workforce development and industry initiatives supporting the growth of advanced nuclear in Texas.

“These agreements capture the vision announced with the 2025 MOU and allow our Company to move forward with a powerful partnership across multiple projects. They are foundational to the commercial IMSR Plant development at A&M-RELLIS and leverage the engineering and technology excellence within the A&M System,” said Simon Irish, chief executive officer of Terrestrial Energy. “They reflect many months of careful planning and preparation, deepen our relationship with one of the nation’s leading nuclear engineering institutions, and accelerate project activities.”

“The Texas A&M University System is helping build the nation’s energy future right here at Texas A&M-RELLIS,” said Robert L. Albritton, chairman of the Board of Regents. “The RELLIS campus was created for work exactly like this, bringing researchers, industry leaders and public partners together to move important technology to commercial reality. Advanced nuclear energy will be essential to America’s security, economic growth and energy independence, and the A&M System is proud to help lead that work from Bryan, Texas.”

Glenn Hegar, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, said the A&M System was created to apply research to solve real problems.

“This is what the Texas A&M System does,” said Chancellor Glenn Hegar. “We take on big, hard problems and bring the right people together to solve them. Energy demand is one of the defining challenges of our time, not just for Texas, but for the nation and the world. The work underway at the RELLIS campus shows how our universities, agencies, researchers and industry partners can deliver practical solutions that strengthen the grid, support economic growth and improve lives.”

Local leaders said the agreement also underscores Bryan’s growing role as a center for advanced energy development.

“Developing modern energy solutions to meet the demands of our state and nation is one of the most critical challenges of our time,” said Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez. “Through our partnership with Texas A&M-RELLIS, the City of Bryan is rapidly becoming a vital hub for progress and innovation. We welcome Terrestrial Energy’s investment in Bryan and look forward to continuing to be at the forefront of energy development for Texas and America.”

In May 2026, the Company announced an MOU with Riot Platforms to develop IMSR Plant-powered large-scale data center projects and a program of up to 4 GW of generating capacity. The objective is to create a best-in-class pairing of nuclear and data centers that includes the IMSR Plant’s potential to use natural gas as a bridge fuel for early commercial operations and enhanced supply resilience.

In April 2026, the Company announced regulatory progress when the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) issued its safety evaluation on the Company’s Topical Report on IMSR Postulated Initiating Events methodology. This follows the NRC’s issuance in late 2025 of its safety evaluation on the Company’s Topical Report on IMSR Principal Design Criteria, both foundational steps toward licensed operation of IMSR Plants.

About Terrestrial Energy

Terrestrial Energy is a developer of Generation IV nuclear plants that use its proprietary Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR). The IMSR captures the transformative operating benefits of molten salt reactor technology in a plant design that represents true innovation in capital efficiency, cost reduction, versatility and functionality of nuclear energy supply. IMSR Plants are designed to be small and modular for distributed supply of low-cost, reliable, dispatchable, clean, high-temperature industrial heat and electricity and to be customized for a dual-use energy role relevant to many industrial applications, such as petrochemical and chemical synthesis and data center operation. In so doing, IMSR Plants extend the application of nuclear energy far beyond electric power markets. Their deployment will support the rapid growth of clean firm heat and power, delivering energy self-reliance, grid reliability and economic growth. Terrestrial Energy uses an innovative plant design together with proven and demonstrated molten salt reactor technology and readily available and inexpensive standard-assay low-enriched uranium in its fuel for a nuclear plant with a unique set of operating characteristics and compelling transformative commercial potential. Terrestrial Energy is engaged with regulators, suppliers, industrial partners and energy end users to build, license and commission the first IMSR Plants in the early 2030s.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest and most impactful higher education systems in the country, with an annual budget of $9.1 billion. Its statewide network includes 12 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M-Fort Worth, and the Texas A&M-RELLIS Campus. The A&M System serves nearly 175,000 students and reaches millions more through research, service, and outreach programs each year. With nearly $1.6 billion in annual research expenditures, the A&M System fuels innovation, supports communities, and drives Texas’ economy forward.

About the RELLIS Energy Proving Ground

The RELLIS Energy Proving Ground was established to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced energy technologies by giving companies access to sites, research capabilities and a skilled workforce within one of the nation’s largest public university systems. At A&M-RELLIS, companies can pursue site work for first commercial plants, testing, licensing and development while drawing on the A&M System’s engineering and research expertise. The result is a practical pathway for moving next-generation nuclear technology from the laboratory and design stage toward real-world deployment, with the potential to support Texas’ growing power needs and strengthen America’s energy security.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations, milestones, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the development, manufacturing and construction of IMSR Plants and key components, including potential delays, cost overruns and contractor performance issues; (2) the Company’s ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and licenses on a timely basis or at all; (3) the ability of management to manage growth; (4) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including from alternative energy technologies, energy price volatility, and competition from other advanced reactor developers; (5) potential supply chain constraints and cost inflation for specialized nuclear-grade materials and components; (6) any failure to comply with the laws and regulations governing the use, transportation, and disposal of toxic, hazardous and/or radioactive materials; (7) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial and political conditions, and in applicable laws and regulations, including tariffs; (8) the ability to raise additional funding in the future; (9) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; and (10) other risk factors described herein as well as the risk factors and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing risk factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. In addition, there may be additional risks that the Company presently knows, or that it currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation or warranty, either express or implied, by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

In addition, the information contained in this press release is provided as of the date hereof and may change, and the Company and its representatives and affiliates specifically disclaim any obligation to, and do not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, inaccuracies, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Information contained on our website is not a part of or incorporated into this press release.