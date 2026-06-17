Advance Auto Parts and OneRail Announce Expanded Partnership

RALEIGH, N.C. & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers, and OneRail, the AI-native technology platform orchestrating unified commerce for enterprise retailers, wholesalers and distributors, today announced an expanded partnership that will broaden Advance’s use of OneRail’s delivery orchestration platform to support same-day fulfillment across its store network.

The expanded partnership supports Advance’s ongoing investments in supply chain modernization, inventory availability, market hubs and store-based fulfillment. By leveraging OneRail’s orchestration technology, Advance aims to more dynamically coordinate deliveries across internal fleet assets and third-party delivery providers, helping improve flexibility, reliability, and operational efficiency.

“In our industry, speed and availability are what earn customer loyalty, and our customers’ expectations have never been higher,” said Ron Gilbert, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain at Advance Auto Parts. “OneRail is helping us improve delivery execution while giving us greater flexibility in how we serve customers. As we continue expanding same-day fulfillment capabilities, this partnership will help us leverage our growing store and market hub network more effectively to deliver a better customer experience.”

The partnership builds on more than four years of collaboration between the companies. During that time, OneRail has supported delivery orchestration across more than 4,000 locations throughout the Advance network, helping coordinate tens of millions of annual deliveries through a combination of internal fleet resources and third-party delivery capacity.

“OneRail's role is to help enterprise retailers turn inventory availability into fulfillment capability,” said Bill Catania, Founder and CEO of OneRail. “Advance Auto Parts has made significant investments in its supply chain and store network, and we're proud to help connect those investments with a flexible fulfillment model that can scale with customer demand.”

The expanded partnership further supports Advance’s work to deliver a seamless customer experience across professional and consumer channels and create a more agile and responsive fulfillment network.

About OneRail

OneRail is the AI technology platform that orchestrates profitable same-day delivery for enterprise retailers, wholesalers and distributors. Powered by its OmniPoint® platform and backed by a 24/7 U.S.-based Exceptions Assist™ team, OneRail connects inventory, transportation and the customer experience in a single real-time transaction, giving leading brands the delivery infrastructure to compete at scale without building it themselves. In March 2026, FedEx selected OneRail as the technology and network partner powering FedEx SameDay® Local. OneRail built OmniSTAR, the first AI-powered mode-agnostic delivery decisioning platform, in collaboration with NVIDIA. OneRail is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with global operations. To learn more, visit onerail.com.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 25, 2026, Advance operated 4,308 stores primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also served 797 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings, can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.