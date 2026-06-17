F5 and Equinix Deliver Secure, Governed AI Across Hybrid and Multicloud Distributed Environments

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV), the global leader in delivering and securing every app and API, today announced a collaboration with Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure company, to help enterprises deploy and govern distributed AI securely across hybrid and multicloud environments. It combines F5 AI Guardrails with the Equinix Distributed AI Hub, Equinix’s single, unified framework for enterprises to connect, secure, and simplify their increasingly complex and distributed AI ecosystems. The result is a policy-enforced AI control plane where distributed AI traffic runs over private interconnects, and every AI interaction is designed to be governed by consistent, audit-ready guardrails across clouds, models, and agents.

Agentic and generative AI are rapidly increasing enterprise connectivity and expanding the security perimeter from users to agents. Organizations are connecting multiple agents to multiple models, multiple clouds, and multiple data sources, creating new security gaps, governance complexity, shadow AI concerns, and compliance risk. At the same time, many enterprises are building AI systems and agentic workflows in isolation, leading to fragmented architectures, inconsistent controls, vendor and data lock-in, rising infrastructure and data egress costs, and growing AI spend sprawl. Traditional application security tools were not designed for AI-native traffic and often miss AI-specific risks during interactions—such as prompt injection, data leakage, model misbehavior, and harmful outputs—limiting observability and making governance and audit readiness difficult.

F5 and Equinix address these challenges directly, giving enterprises a comprehensive foundation for deploying secure, flexible, and efficient distributed AI systems without refactoring architectures or sacrificing sovereignty. The architecture provides a consistent control plane for coordinating AI interactions across distributed models, agents, data sources, and cloud environments, helping organizations scale AI without introducing operational fragmentation or governance gaps.

A vendor-neutral AI fabric with built-in security and governance

The Equinix Distributed AI Hub is a neutral location that allows enterprises to discover, connect to, and consume AI infrastructure providers—including model companies, GPU clouds, data platforms, network and security services, and AI frameworks—all through Equinix’s global ecosystem of more than 280 interconnected data centers and 10,000-plus customers. This enables enterprises to run their distributed AI across clouds without vendor lock-in or infrastructure re-engineering. F5 AI Guardrails applies AI-native, policy-based controls during AI interactions to detect and block data leakage, policy violations, and harmful outputs, with centralized visibility and audit-ready traceability.

The combined framework enables enterprises to:

Deploy distributed AI faster across Equinix’s vendor-neutral and interconnected ecosystem of 280+ data centers with direct, private access to clouds, data platforms, models, AI providers, and partners

Detect and prevent sensitive data from leaving controlled environments, and block noncompliant outputs with moderation controls that adapt as new models and business needs emerge

Enforce consistent governance frameworks with centralized visibility; unified dashboards across models, agents, and users; and audit-ready reporting aligned to regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and the EU AI Act

Operate AI securely across hybrid and multicloud environments with consistent, model-agnostic guardrails and flexible deployment options that meet data privacy and sovereignty requirements with latency suitable for interactive workloads

It combines Equinix’s distributed infrastructure and ecosystem connectivity with F5’s AI-native protections into a unified control plane that governs AI interactions across every cloud, model, and agent an enterprise uses. Additionally, F5’s AI Guardrails is deployed as an on‑prem solution within Equinix, making it well suited for organizations with strict regulatory and data sovereignty requirements. For organizations navigating multi-model, multicloud complexity under growing regulatory pressure, this is the difference between distributed AI that introduces risk and distributed AI that is governed by design.

“Enterprises want to move fast with AI, but security gaps, fragmented governance, and compliance uncertainty keep slowing them down,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer, F5. “Together with Equinix, we are giving organizations a way to deploy distributed AI across hybrid and multicloud environments with the speed and flexibility they need, while ensuring every AI interaction is protected, governed, and audit-ready. This is about making secure AI adoption the path of least resistance, not the bottleneck.”

“Enterprises require infrastructure that supports AI innovation without forcing tradeoffs between performance, security, or control,” said Brian Stein, Senior Vice President of Infrastructure, Equinix. “Equinix is the neutral platform where AI, cloud, and networking infrastructure converge. By combining F5 AI Guardrails with the Equinix Distributed AI Hub, we offer customers a simpler and smarter vendor-neutral foundation to build and scale distributed AI with confidence.”

Built for today’s most pressing enterprise challenges

The combined framework supports critical use cases across industries, including preventing sensitive data leakage to LLMs with policy-based controls and audit-ready logs, centralizing governance across distributed AI deployments for consistent policies and visibility, protecting against model misbehavior and harmful outputs, gaining control over shadow AI to manage risk and cost, and supporting data privacy and sovereignty requirements by aligning where AI runs and where data lives. In addition, F5 AI Red Team can further strengthen security posture by surfacing exploitable weaknesses against guardrail policies.

To learn more about the F5 and Equinix partnership, collaborations, and how to get started, visit: https://www.f5.com/equinix

Additional resources

About F5

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) is the global leader that delivers and secures every app. Backed by three decades of expertise, F5 has built the industry’s premier platform—F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)—to deliver and secure every app, every API, anywhere: on-premises, in the cloud, at the edge, and across hybrid, multicloud environments. F5 is committed to innovating and partnering with the world’s largest and most advanced organizations to deliver fast, available, and secure digital experiences. Together, we help each other thrive and bring a better digital world to life.

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F5 is a trademark, service mark, or tradename of F5, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the terms “partner,” “partners,” “partnership,” “partnering,” “collaboration,” “collaborate,” or “collaborates” in this press release does not imply that a joint venture exists between F5 and any other company.

Source: F5, Inc.