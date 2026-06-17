Champions for Families: Las Vegas Aces Teams up with HRC Fertility

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Las Vegas Aces are champions on and off the court. As one of the WNBA’s most influential franchises, the three-time champions are teaming up with HRC Fertility, one of the largest providers of advanced fertility care, to help bring attention to how athletes think about fertility, future parenthood and building families — while still competing at optimum levels.

During World Infertility Awareness Month, the partnership comes as conversations around fertility and reproductive health are more prevalent, including across professional sports and especially amongst female athletes planning for long careers.

The WNBA, along with teams like the Aces, has become one of the more supportive professional sports environments for athletes navigating pregnancy and parenthood. But for many players, the more complicated decisions happen long before actual pregnancy and, often during peak years of their careers when they are balancing elite athletic performance alongside fertility preservation and future parenthood. For years, many women athletes have those conversations quietly, as family timelines and career timelines do not always align.

“The Aces represent so much of what people love about women’s sports — excellence, confidence and strong support systems for athletes,” said Kerry Ayazi, administrative president of HRC Fertility. “We’re excited to partner with an organization helping create more openness around family building and fertility care for athletes balancing incredibly demanding careers.”

Through the partnership, HRC Fertility will help bring greater awareness to fertility care and family building support available to professional athletes, team members/staff and the public at large alike, including services such as egg freezing, IVF, fertility evaluations and other care options and innovations.

“Las Vegas has become one of the most exciting cities in professional sports and entertainment," said Dr. Bradford Kolb, medical president of HRC Fertility, who also leads the organization’s Las Vegas practice. “The Aces have built a culture people genuinely admire, not just because they are incredible champions, but because of how openly the organization supports its players as people off the court too. That makes this partnership feel like a very natural fit for us. We are absolutely thrilled for the partnership.”

“At the Las Vegas Aces, we deeply care about our players’ well-being on and off the court, and that includes fertility, reproductive health and long-term family planning,” Aces President and General Manager Nikki Fargas said. "Through our partnership with HRC Fertility, we are able to support our players in every aspect of their lives as they navigate their professional careers, while feeling empowered to plan their futures with access to trusted fertility care.”

The partnership continues HRC Fertility’s growing support of women’s sports and athlete health, including recent collaborations centered around supporting athletes through fertility care and family building journeys. As more women athletes speak openly about future parenthood, partnerships like this are helping such conversations feel supported instead of sidelined.

About The Las Vegas Aces

One of the WNBA’s original franchises, the Las Vegas Aces trace their lineage to the Beehive State where they began life as the Utah Starzz in 1997. The franchise relocated to San Antonio in 2003, before moving to the Sports & Entertainment Capital of the World prior to the 2018 season. Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis purchased the team in 2021, and Aces fans were rewarded with back-to-back WNBA Championships in 2022 and 2023, becoming the first WNBA team in more than two decades to repeat as champions. The 2022 team also became the first major professional sports franchise to bring a championship to the state of Nevada. In 2025, the Aces ran it back, earning their third WNBA title in four years.

In addition to the success the Aces have had on the court, they have been equally successful in their off-court endeavors. In March 2022, the team moved into a 50,000 square foot headquarters — the first complex built solely for use by a WNBA team. In March 2024, Las Vegas became the first WNBA franchise to sell out its season ticket allotment as well as the first to sell out the entirety of the season. The Aces again sold out their season ticket memberships in 2025 and 2026. Additionally, on May 23 Las Vegas hosted its 50th consecutive sellout at Michelob ULTRA Arena, a number that continues to increase.

About HRC Fertility

HRC Fertility is one of the largest providers of advanced fertility treatments and was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Fertility Clinics, with 15 locations including the California Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, CA, San Diego County and Las Vegas, Nevada. Welcoming individuals, couples and families from all walks of life, HRC Fertility is dedicated to helping preserve family building options for the future or start a journey towards family building now. For detailed information about HRC Fertility’s services, locations and providers, please visit: www.HavingBabies.com.