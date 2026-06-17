Latin Clinical Trial Center joins PhaseWell Research to Expand Clinical Trial Access and Therapeutic Reach in Puerto Rico

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PhaseWell Research (“PhaseWell”), a multisite clinical research company, today announced its partnership with Latin Clinical Trial Center (“LCTC”) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Led by founder and Principal Investigator Dr. Carlos A. Sariol and Site Leader Anmari Ferrer, LCTC is widely recognized as one of Puerto Rico’s foremost clinical research sites, with two decades of continuous operation and a track record spanning more than 85 clinical studies across Phase II–IV. The partnership further expands PhaseWell’s mission of connecting communities to clinical trials, bringing hope today and shaping tomorrow’s medicine.

"Latin Clinical Trial Center exemplifies exactly what we look for in a PhaseWell partner. Drs. Sariol, Anmari Ferrer, and their team have built one of the most respected and trusted research sites on the island." Roberto Ramirez, Chief Financial Officer Share

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, PhaseWell Research is focused on increasing participation in clinical trials by offering innovative research opportunities within its trusted, high-performing sites and community practices nationwide. LCTC has built deep roots in San Juan, with access to tens of thousands of patients and a retention rate exceeding 96%, a testament to the trust it has earned and the patient-centric model that drives it.

"Puerto Rico has long been underrepresented in clinical research relative to the talent and patient communities it holds. LCTC is a major proof point of what's possible there,” said Carsten Bick, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseWell Research. “Bringing them into PhaseWell means thousands more patients across the island will have trial access, and that's the entire reason this company exists."

“Latin Clinical Trial Center exemplifies exactly what we look for in a PhaseWell partner,” said Roberto Ramirez, Chief Financial Officer of PhaseWell Research. “Dr. Sariol, Anmari Ferrer, and their team have built one of the most respected and trusted research sites on the island, one defined by scientific rigor, authentic patient engagement and retention, and a consistent ability to deliver high-quality data across complex protocols. Their cardiometabolic depth directly strengthens one of our core therapeutic pillars, and their reach across immunology, infectious disease, and pulmonary indications meaningfully expands PhaseWell’s capabilities. We are proud to welcome LCTC to PhaseWell, and we’re excited to bring even greater access to clinical research to every corner of the island.”

“Joining PhaseWell opens a new chapter for our team and for the patients we serve,” said Dr. Carlos A. Sariol, Principal Investigator and Founder of Latin Clinical Trial Center. “We have worked meticulously to bring the most innovative clinical trials to Puerto Rico and to ensure that diverse, multi-cultural community patients have a seat at the table in the development of tomorrow’s therapies. PhaseWell shares that commitment. This partnership gives us the infrastructure and national reach to do even more, while staying true to the values and the community that have always been at the center of what we do.”

The partnership further advances PhaseWell’s strategy of building an organization of trusted research sites capable of supporting Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials across complex and high-demand therapeutic areas, including Oncology, Central Nervous System, and Cardiometabolic conditions. Collectively, PhaseWell’s sites have completed more than 2,285 clinical trials and contributed to the development and approval of more than 195 therapies.

For more information about PhaseWell Research, visit www.phasewell.com or contact info@phasewell.com.

Transaction Highlights

Transaction Type: Strategic partnership — Latin Clinical Trial Center joins PhaseWell Research's national multisite clinical research network

Strategic partnership — Latin Clinical Trial Center joins PhaseWell Research's national multisite clinical research network Parties: PhaseWell Research (Nashville, TN) and Latin Clinical Trial Center — LCTC (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

PhaseWell Research (Nashville, TN) and Latin Clinical Trial Center — LCTC (San Juan, Puerto Rico) Key Leaders: Dr. Carlos A. Sariol, Principal Investigator & Founder, LCTC; Anmari Ferrer, Site Leader, LCTC; Carsten Bick, CEO, PhaseWell Research; Roberto Ramirez, CFO, PhaseWell Research

Dr. Carlos A. Sariol, Principal Investigator & Founder, LCTC; Anmari Ferrer, Site Leader, LCTC; Carsten Bick, CEO, PhaseWell Research; Roberto Ramirez, CFO, PhaseWell Research LCTC Founded: 2006; 20+ years of continuous clinical research operation

2006; 20+ years of continuous clinical research operation LCTC Study History: 85+ clinical studies completed (Phase II–IV); contributed to 10+ approved therapeutic products

85+ clinical studies completed (Phase II–IV); contributed to 10+ approved therapeutic products Patient Retention: 96%+ retention rate

96%+ retention rate Therapeutic Areas: Cardiometabolic, cardiovascular, immunology/autoimmune, infectious disease, vaccine, pulmonary, gastroenterology/hepatology, neuroscience, women's health

Cardiometabolic, cardiovascular, immunology/autoimmune, infectious disease, vaccine, pulmonary, gastroenterology/hepatology, neuroscience, women's health PhaseWell Network: 2,285+ clinical trials completed; 195+ approved therapies; Phase I–IV capability across the U.S.

2,285+ clinical trials completed; 195+ approved therapies; Phase I–IV capability across the U.S. Geographic Impact: Expands PhaseWell's national network into Puerto Rico; increases clinical trial access for diverse, multicultural patient populations

About PhaseWell Research

PhaseWell Research is a wholly owned, investigator-led multisite clinical research company. The company partners with sponsors and CROs to support Phase I-IV clinical trials across complex, high-demand therapeutic areas. Rooted in the communities it serves, PhaseWell expands access to advanced clinical research for patients who may otherwise have limited opportunities to participate. The network has completed more than 2,285 clinical trials and contributed to the approval of more than 195 therapies. For more information, visit www.phasewell.com.

About Latin Clinical Trial Center

Latin Clinical Trial Center (LCTC) is a dedicated Phase II–IV clinical research site located in San Juan, Puerto Rico, founded in 2006 by Dr. Carlos A. Sariol. With two decades of continuous operation, LCTC has conducted more than 85 clinical studies and contributed to the development and approval of more than 10 therapeutic products (one every two years). The site specializes in cardiometabolic, cardiovascular, immunologic and autoimmune, infectious disease, vaccine, pulmonary, gastroenterology/hepatology, neuroscience, and women’s health. LCTC is recognized for its scientific rigor, patient-centered approach, and consistent delivery of high-quality clinical data, with a patient retention rate exceeding 96%. For more information, visit www.latinclinicaltrialcenter.com.