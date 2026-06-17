Sanctuary AI Expands Physical AI Strategy to Industrial Robotics, Demonstrating Production-Ready AI Performance

VANCOUVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sanctuary AI today announced it has achieved world-class performance and innovation on a complex wire plugging production task with a global Tier 1 automotive supplier. The result: a 99.5%+ task success rate at a cycle time of 2.54 seconds, validated against the customer's live production benchmarks. The milestone is the result of the company's updated strategy to deploy its Physical AI on existing and next-generation industrial robotic systems, accelerating Sanctuary AI's ability to solve the industrial labor challenges facing enterprises today.

The strategy marks a significant evolution in Sanctuary AI's approach. Rather than waiting for humanoid hardware to reach mass commercialization, the company is deploying its Physical AI on existing commercial robotic platforms. This hardware-agnostic approach expedites industrial adoption of Physical AI, while building the foundation that will support the next generation of intelligent robotic systems, including industrial humanoids.

"Physical AI adoption is gated by AI that meets both performance and cycle time requirements. That's what customers are seeking, and that's what we are delivering," said Olivia Norton, co-founder and CTO of Sanctuary AI. "By focusing on a performance-first approach to Physical AI models, we're delivering value to customers today, on an AI platform that will also scale to the next generation of general-purpose systems."

The announcement is supported by a landmark proof-of-concept with the customer. The deployment involved a plug insertion task requiring manipulation of flexible materials that shift dynamically while moving on a conveyor. The resulting system matched the throughput of the customer's live production line and met the industrial benchmark for performance, marking a world-first. The video demonstrates the system completing the task at full line speed.

“Manipulating a flexible wire into a moving target on a live conveyor is exactly the kind of contact-rich dexterity problem that has kept tasks like this out of reach for traditional automation,” said Norton. “Solving it required models built around performance from day one with reliability, cycle time, and safety measured against real production benchmarks. That's the bar Physical AI has to clear to matter in enterprise environments, and it's the bar we've now cleared.”

For companies in manufacturing, logistics, and other labor-constrained industries, the opportunity is immediate: Sanctuary AI's Physical AI is deployable on existing robotic hardware today. Whether optimizing an established production line or launching a new one, customers gain production-ready performance, faster time to value, and a clear path to the next generation of intelligent industrial systems. Sanctuary AI gives enterprises a practical, scalable solution that delivers results now and grows with the demands of tomorrow's factory floor.

Behind this achievement is one of the world's most advanced Physical AI teams: a group of elite robotics and software engineers who have spent years solving problems the industry said couldn't be solved. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Sanctuary AI is a hub for machine learning, robotics, and Physical AI talent.

About Sanctuary AI

Sanctuary AI helps industrial leaders automate complex tasks by deploying Physical AI with production-ready performance across existing and future robotic hardware. The company is expanding what automation can achieve today while preparing customers for the next generation of industrial dexterous technologies. The company’s commanding IP portfolio, proprietary hydraulic hands, and advanced AI systems uniquely position the company as a leader in Physical AI.