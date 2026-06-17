New Relic Accelerates AI-Driven Software Development with Kiro Integration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AWS Summit NYC—New Relic, the Intelligent Observability Company, today announced the integration of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server with Kiro, Amazon Web Services' (AWS) AI-native, agentic development environment. The one-click integration enriches agentic coding workflows with real-time observability insights, closing the feedback loop between planning, shipping, and validating to boost developer velocity, improve code quality, and reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR) of performance issues.

New Relic announced an integration with Kiro, AWS's AI-native, agentic development environment, at the AWS Summit NYC today Share

Enterprises are racing to embed AI across their operations, and agentic coding tools have become a core part of how developers ship. But without operational context from production, those agents are flying blind. The New Relic integration for Kiro closes that gap. Engineers can query live metrics, events, logs, and traces in natural language, bringing New Relic AI directly into Kiro's spec-driven workflow — no context-switching required.

“As organizations navigate this agentic transformation, they face a critical and immediate need to safely unify AI coding agents and live business data,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Brian Emerson. “By integrating our MCP Server with Kiro, we are combining the rigorous, spec-driven development on AWS with New Relic’s deep operational insights. The result is a seamless, one-click solution that empowers developer teams to confidently ship quality code with minimal operational friction and toil.”

The integration enables Developers, DevOps engineers, and SREs who use Kiro to:

Surface real-time production context inside Kiro's spec-driven development cycle: Developers can query New Relic's full-stack telemetry directly inside Kiro to validate code performance against technical specs. This unifies planning and execution, ensuring AI-generated code changes are operationally validated before shipping, while keeping developers focused within the integrated development environment (IDE).

Developers can query New Relic's full-stack telemetry directly inside Kiro to validate code performance against technical specs. This unifies planning and execution, ensuring AI-generated code changes are operationally validated before shipping, while keeping developers focused within the integrated development environment (IDE). Unify agentic development workflows with observability for AI: By feeding New Relic’s observability insights directly to Kiro’s agents, teams can shift from manual troubleshooting to AI-assisted investigation. As a result, developers can rapidly identify root causes and implement precise code fixes for performance bottlenecks, significantly slashing MTTR.

By feeding New Relic’s observability insights directly to Kiro’s agents, teams can shift from manual troubleshooting to AI-assisted investigation. As a result, developers can rapidly identify root causes and implement precise code fixes for performance bottlenecks, significantly slashing MTTR. Enable instant observability with one-click implementation: Built as a Kiro power, the integration enables one-click deployment that eliminates the need for complex, manual configuration. This allows engineering teams to immediately access rich observability insights, accelerating their transition to spec-driven, AI-native development.

Driving $1 Billion in Customer Value

The launch of the Kiro integration follows the significant milestone of New Relic surpassing $1 billion in lifetime transactions through AWS Marketplace. This achievement reflects years of investment in helping joint customers migrate to the cloud and optimize their digital estates. It also underscores a deep level of customer trust and a shared commitment to redefining engineering through agentic, AI-driven solutions. As the market has evolved, the partnership has advanced from foundational infrastructure monitoring to Intelligent Observability, including recent technical expansions like the New Relic MCP Server integration for AWS DevOps Agent and automated remediation workflows using AWS AppConfig.

Availability

Customers can add New Relic as a Kiro power directly through the Kiro product page.

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Visit New Relic at AWS Summit New York, booth #619, to see its AWS frontier agent integrations and New Relic Monitoring for SAP, the only agentless certified RISE with SAP observability solution on the market

About New Relic

New Relic arms businesses with the trust and confidence required to thrive in the AI era. The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform is the leading AI-strengthened platform designed to unify telemetry and business outcomes, bringing intelligence and automated actions to the most complex digital environments. The platform shifts teams from reactive firefighting to intelligent orchestration, leveraging AI-driven automation to optimize technology spend and protect revenue in real-time. That’s why global leaders—Adidas Runtastic, Domino’s, Ryanair, Swiggy, Topgolf, and William Hill—run on New Relic to drive innovation and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Visit: www.newrelic.com.