Smartly and Roku Bring Social Performance Playbook to the Biggest Screen at Home

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Smartly, the leading AI-powered advertising technology platform*, announced a new partnership with Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico**, to bring the speed, precision, and measurability of social advertising to CTV, giving marketers a faster, more effective way to extend high-performing campaigns to TV streaming.

"CTV's performance era is here. The best advertising follows attention across every screen, and streaming is where we can now finally unlock the same proven results." - Laura Desmond, CEO, Smartly Share

At the core of this partnership is a direct connection between Smartly and Roku Ads Manager, Roku’s outcomes-driven CTV platform, via the Roku Ads API. This allows marketers to run CTV campaigns using the tools they already use for social, making it easy to activate campaigns on TV quickly and reach new audiences with greater ease and measurable impact.

"CTV's performance era is here,” said Laura Desmond, CEO of Smartly. “The best advertising follows attention across every screen, and streaming is where we can now finally unlock the same proven results. Partnering with Roku brings the same rigor, scale, and incrementality advertisers have built on social to the biggest screen in the home. Together, we are creating a structural shift in how brands grow.”

The partnership also streamlines creative development and execution, allowing advertisers to adapt existing social assets for the TV screen. This saves both time and resources by eliminating the need to rebuild separate ads for each platform.

"Advertisers want CTV to work as hard as their best-performing channels," said Patrick Harris, SVP, Global Advertising Sales & Partnerships, Roku. “At Roku, we are strategically positioned to deliver that at scale. This partnership with Smartly makes it simple for brands to bring the speed and precision of social into TV, enabling them to turn proven strategies into measurable growth on the biggest screen.”

For more information, visit advertising.roku.com or smartly.io.

* The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2024

**By hours streamed, Hypothesis Group, December 2025

About Smartly

Smartly is the AI-powered advertising technology company ranked as the leader in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies. Our platform unifies creative and media to produce intelligent creative, dynamic, data-driven image and video assets optimized for seamless activation across channels. Brands manage, optimize, and scale high-performance campaigns in one place, achieving PwC-validated results, including a 5.5x return on ad spend (ROAS) and 42 minutes saved every hour.

We support 800+ brands and manage over $7 billion in ad spend globally. With strategic partnerships across major media platforms, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, and TikTok, we help Fortune 500 companies deliver relevant advertising at speed and scale. Backed by deep media expertise and best-in-class customer support, we empower brands to maximize performance and drive real business outcomes. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. Today, it is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec. 2025). Roku connects viewers to the content they love, enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences through advertising and subscriptions, and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to reach and engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku-made TVs are available at major retailers, and licensed Roku TV™ models are sold by leading TV brands in more than 15 countries around the world. Roku also owns and operates The Roku Channel, the home of premium and free entertainment; Howdy, a low-cost subscription service; and Frndly TV, a live TV streaming service. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements relating to the features, capabilities, and benefits of the partnership between Roku and Smartly, the integration between Smartly and Roku Ads Manager, and anticipated advertiser outcomes. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku's website and are available from Roku without charge.