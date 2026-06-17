-

AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Atlantic American Corporation and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of American Southern Insurance Company (Topeka, KS) and its wholly owned and 100% reinsured subsidiary, American Safety Insurance Company (collectively referred to as American Southern Group). Additionally, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and its wholly owned and 100% reinsured subsidiaries, Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company and Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company (collectively referred to as Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Group). Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of the parent company, Atlantic American Corporation (Atlantic American) [NASDAQ: AAME]. All companies are domiciled in Atlanta, GA, unless otherwise specified.

The under review with negative implications status follows announcements by Atlantic American on April 1, 2026, and May 18, 2026, regarding the corporation’s inability to file its annual report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for the periods ending Dec. 31, 2025, and March 31, 2026, respectively. Consequently, Atlantic American received notices from NASDAQ on April 21, 2026, and May 22, 2026, citing Atlantic American’s non-compliance with NASDAQ listing rule 5250 (c) (1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Subsequently, on June 2, 2026, Atlantic American reported that it entered into a second amendment to its revolving credit agreement with Truist Bank. The amendment extended the date that Atlantic American must deliver its audited consolidated financial statements for year-end 2025, interim consolidated statements for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, and related certificates of the corporation’s compliance with financial covenants under the credit agreement and certain other matters to no later than July 31, 2026.

AM Best requested preliminary financial statements for year-end 2025 and for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, but management was unable to provide the requested financial statements for either period. The lack of financial disclosure significantly limits transparency into Atlantic American’s current financial position. AM Best will reevaluate the under review status with negative implications once Atlantic American regains compliance with NASDAQ, and after AM Best analyzes the company’s year-end 2025 Form 10-K and first-quarter 2026 10-Q filings.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Christine DePalma, CPCU, ARM
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1732
christine.depalma@ambest.com

Brian Virostek
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2417
brian.virostek@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Christine DePalma, CPCU, ARM
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1732
christine.depalma@ambest.com

Brian Virostek
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2417
brian.virostek@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best/LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Trans-Oceanic Life Insurance Group Member Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Trans-Oceanic Life Insurance Company (TOLIC) (San Juan, Puerto Rico) a member of Trans-Oceanic Life Insurance Group. The Credit Ratings (ratings) of TOLIC were placed under review with developing implications subsequent to the disclosure that TOLIC is in the final regulatory approval stage of an acquis...

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Convex Group Limited’s Subsidiaries

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of Convex Re Limited (CRL) (Bermuda), Convex Insurance UK Limited (CIL) (United Kingdom), Convex Europe S.A. (CES) (Luxembourg) and Convex Guernsey Limited (CGU) (Guernsey). All four entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Convex Group Limited (Convex) (Bermuda), the non-operating holding company of the group. The outlook of these Credit Ratin...

Best’s Special Report: Best’s Impairment Rate and Rating Transition Study — 1977 to 2025

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best’s latest special report on the long-term impairment rates of U.S.-domiciled insurance companies states that no insurers rated by AM Best became impaired in 2025. The Best’s Special Report, titled, “Best’s Impairment Rate and Rating Transition Study — 1977 to 2025,” covers 48 one-year periods from Dec. 31, 1977, to Dec. 31, 2025, and the term impairments refers to insurers that became impaired and had a Best’s Financial Strength Rating or Long-Term Issuer...
Back to Newsroom