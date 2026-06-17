Ouster and AIM Intelligent Machines Announce Strategic Agreement for Digital Lidar to Equip AI-Powered Heavy Earthmoving Equipment Following the Release of REV8 with Native Color

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI, and AIM Intelligent Machines (“AIM”), an AI platform for autonomous heavy earthmoving equipment, announced today a strategic agreement for Ouster digital lidar sensors, which will be used to retrofit heavy machines into AI-powered fleets that deliver maximum safety and productivity at mining, construction, and defense sites globally.

The agreement marks a commercial expansion of a multi-year collaboration between the two companies. As AIM scales the deployment of its field-proven autonomy kits to deliver on key customer contracts and meet growing market demand, the strategic agreement guarantees a high-volume supply of Ouster’s high-resolution digital lidar sensors.

Building upon this commercial momentum, AIM plans to integrate Ouster’s new Rev8 native color digital lidar into the AIM AI platform to further advance the perception capabilities of its next-generation automated machinery with precise 3D structural data, color point clouds, and industrial-grade imagery to safely accelerate autonomous operations in the complex, unstructured environments. For AIM, the benefits of Rev8 translate to faster edge-computing, streamlined sensor fusion, and significantly enhanced safety and object-classification capabilities in real-time, high-dust industrial workflows.

"True environmental understanding is foundational to safe and effective earth-moving autonomy," said Ross Walker, Head of Product at AIM Intelligent Machines. "Ouster's digital lidar has been foundational in our autonomy stack, helping us achieve a zero-accident safety record across all global deployments. Our strategic agreement allows us to scale the deployment of AI-powered fleets today, while the new Rev8 native color lidar will enable us to enhance the capabilities of our platform for future programs, delivering the human-like sight and spatial precision required with a single sensor.”

AIM’s non-invasive autonomy kit retrofits existing heavy machinery in under 24 hours without voiding OEM warranties. The rugged hardware package pairs an armored enclosure housing a single Ouster digital lidar with machine-angle sensors and a localized edge computer with onboard end-to-end reinforcement learning. Operating completely independent of cellular networks, cloud infrastructure, or GPS signals, the platform ensures peak safety in total darkness, dust storms, and remote, infrastructure-denied environments while supporting manual operator override at any time.

"As heavy industry, mining, and logistics rapidly transition toward autonomous operations, highly reliable, high-resolution 3D perception is paramount," said Cyrille Jacquemet, Chief Revenue Officer of Ouster. "We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with AIM Intelligent Machines as they scale their AI-powered fleets for heavy equipment and explore the transformative potential of our new Rev8 family. By embedding our native color digital lidar into their intelligent platforms, AIM can redefine what automated machines can see, interpret, and achieve safely at scale."

About AIM

AIM transforms heavy machines into AI-powered fleets to turbocharge earthmoving across production sites. The AIM AI platform turns bulldozers and excavators into fully autonomous machines that achieve maximum safety and productivity at mining, construction, and defense sites globally. Built by engineers from mining, construction, Waymo, SpaceX, Google and Tesla, AIM enables scalable earthmoving for resource extraction, critical infrastructure, and planetary terraforming. The global economy is reliant on the movement of materials. Therefore, safe autonomous earthmoving is the linchpin of our civilization. For more information, visit www.aim.vision.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a leader in sensing and perception for Physical AI across industrial, robotics, automotive, and smart infrastructure. With a unified platform of high-performance digital lidar, cameras, AI compute, sensor fusion and perception software, and AI models, Ouster delivers solutions that improve quality of life in the physical world. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ouster has a global presence serving thousands of customers with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as “offer,” “expect,” “will”, “may,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “reflect,” “should,” “plan,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “possible,” “potential,” “pursue,” “demonstrate,” and the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the capabilities of Ouster’s products, including with respect to the opportunity to improve safety and productivity at mining, construction, and defense sites with Rev8 lidar sensors; uses for Physical AI; the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to future results of operations, plans and objectives; the anticipated performance of Ouster’s products and our expectations around customers’ adoption and application of our products constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, but not limited to, the substantial research and development costs to develop and commercialize new products; the possibility of cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; product quality and liability risks; the Company’s dependence on key third party suppliers, including Benchmark Electronics, Inc.; the Company’s ability to manage growth; risks related to international operations; inaccurate forecasts of market growth and customer demand; Ouster’s ability to respond to evolving regulations and standards; and other important risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and as may be further updated from time to time in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of the circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.