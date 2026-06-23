ClickUp Launches Brain2: Your Company's AI

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClickUp today announced the launch of Brain2, a fundamental reimagining of its core AI platform. Brain2 is the first AI with full awareness of all of your company’s knowledge: every task, doc, decision, relationship, and conversation, structured and ready to work, powering every answer and execution across every team. No setup, no syncing, no starting cold.

"The model isn't the moat. What you can do with full context is. We've spent years building a layer of company intelligence that deeply understands how your team works. Brain² turns that into answers, decisions, and execution that are uniquely yours." Share

In blind head-to-head evaluations, users preferred Brain2 100% of the time over standalone ChatGPT and Claude when completing real tasks about their own work. The performance difference isn't model power; Brain2 uses the cutting-edge frontier models. It outperforms these models because it injects the full context of a company's decisions, workflows, and history into every query, turning general-purpose intelligence into company-specific intelligence that informs action.

"The model isn't the moat. What you can do with full context is. We've spent years building a layer of company intelligence that deeply understands how your team works. Brain2 turns that into answers, decisions, and execution that are uniquely yours."

— Zeb Evans, CEO and Founder, ClickUp

The Dawn of Multiplayer AI

Most AIs are built to work with one person at a time: no shared memory, no collaboration, no continued work after you log off. Brain2 is multiplayer by default.

When a product manager builds a launch plan, Brain2 already knows marketing's campaign timeline, engineering's sprint commitments, and sales' pipeline targets, so the plan accounts for all of it without a single sync meeting. When ops creates a dashboard, it pulls the right KPIs because Brain2 has learned every team's definitions. When a new hire asks a question on day one, the answer is informed by every decision the company has already made. And Brain2 can spin up AI agents that keep the work moving across the org, even when you log off.

It's a flywheel: every interaction makes Brain2 smarter for the next person, the next team, the next workflow. The more your company uses it, the more valuable it becomes for everyone.

"Single-player AI hits a ceiling. Brain2 is multiplayer by default: it knows every team, every workflow, every decision. So when anyone builds something, it works for the whole company, not just the person who prompted it."

— Jay Hack, Head of AI, ClickUp

What Makes Brain2 Different

Brain2 understands the full picture, and it shows in every response.

Optimized Frontier Models with Full Company Context: Brain 2 routes between Claude, GPT, and Gemini based on what the work demands, or lets users choose the model they prefer, injecting your company's full context into every request. It flags overloaded sprints, surfaces conflicting priorities, and calls out timelines based on dependencies three teams deep.

Brain routes between Claude, GPT, and Gemini based on what the work demands, or lets users choose the model they prefer, injecting your company's full context into every request. It flags overloaded sprints, surfaces conflicting priorities, and calls out timelines based on dependencies three teams deep. Production-Quality Slides, Apps, Dashboards, and more: It creates truly polished artifacts such as slide decks, interactive dashboards, working websites, live data analysis, and more with a single prompt. Work that took hours now takes seconds.

It creates truly polished artifacts such as slide decks, interactive dashboards, working websites, live data analysis, and more with a single prompt. Work that took hours now takes seconds. Memory That Compounds: Brain 2 remembers your role, your preferences, your team's standards, and it carries that knowledge across the org. Every interaction makes it dramatically smarter. Every exchange sharpens the next one.

Brain remembers your role, your preferences, your team's standards, and it carries that knowledge across the org. Every interaction makes it dramatically smarter. Every exchange sharpens the next one. Every AI Tool in One: Brain 2 replaces standalone AI subscriptions across writing, research, coding, design, and analysis, all while connecting to Gmail, GitHub, Figma, Slack, and more. One tool, full context, up to 88% less AI spend.

Brain replaces standalone AI subscriptions across writing, research, coding, design, and analysis, all while connecting to Gmail, GitHub, Figma, Slack, and more. One tool, full context, up to 88% less AI spend. Enterprise-Grade Security by Default: No third-party AI provider ever stores or trains on your data. SOC 2, ISO 42001, HIPAA, and GDPR compliant out of the box.

Availability

Brain2 is live today for every ClickUp customer, everywhere: web, desktop, mobile, and the all-new Brain MAX standalone app, a dedicated mobile experience for talking, thinking, and building with Brain2 wherever you are.

To learn more, visit clickup.com/brain.

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world's first Converged AI Workspace, a single place for humans and agents to work together with 100% context across all apps, data, and workflows. Trusted by more than 20 million users, ClickUp is on a mission to maximize human productivity.