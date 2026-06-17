York Space Systems Awarded New U.S. Government Contract Supporting Critical National Security Priorities

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--York Space Systems (York) (NYSE: YSS), a leading, U.S.-based national defense and commercial prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions, has been awarded a contract with a new U.S. government customer supporting critical national security priorities.

The award establishes a new customer relationship and builds on York’s established performance delivering operationally relevant space capabilities at speed and scale for a broad range of U.S. government customers. The mission will be executed using York’s largest and most powerful M-CLASS platform. While the program’s scope and mission are controlled, the effort supports critical national security priorities; additional mission and contract details are not being disclosed.

“This is an important program for York to support and a strong validation of the capabilities we’ve built over the last decade,” said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. “We are excited about this mission and the potential for it to lead to much larger follow-on opportunities to provide critical national defense needs. Adding a new U.S. government customer reflects the continued expansion of York’s national security customer base and growing demand for responsive, rapidly deployable space systems.”

York continues to support strategically important defense objectives and expand the company’s role in delivering responsive space capabilities for national security missions. This new program adds to the eight mission sets currently being executed under contract and in addition to York’s existing tactical communications capabilities, expands the company’s portfolio into new mission areas that reflect the significant growth demanded by its government customers. It also represents another step in York’s growing participation across next-generation defense space architectures and positions the company to support expanding mission needs over time.

“This new award reflects the confidence the U.S. government has in our ability to deliver resilient, mission-ready systems on accelerated timelines,” said Melanie Preisser, GM and EVP at York. “As national security space priorities continue to grow and evolve, York remains focused on executing across a growing portfolio of programs that demand proven performance, production agility, and operation reliability.”

Over the last several years, York has expanded its capabilities across spacecraft production, mission integration, and operational support to serve a broad range of national security and civil mission requirements. The company continues to invest in scalable manufacturing, mission assurance, and next-generation space architectures designed to support emerging defense priorities.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) is a leading, U.S.-based national defense and commercial prime providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government, and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is purpose built to address evolving national security space challenges and to adapt to the ongoing shift in the U.S. government’s mission needs and procurement processes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and we intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “emerging,” “expand,” “expect,” “feasibility,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, statements about the potential for follow-on opportunities arising from this new award, the continued expansion of our national security customer base, our ability to execute across programs and deliver on accelerated timelines, our growing participation in next-generation defense space architectures and expanding mission areas, our ability to support expanding mission needs over time, continued investment, increasing demand, and our expectations, beliefs, plans and strategies contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include: any failure of our spacecraft systems and related software to operate as intended, resulting in warranty claims for product failures, schedule delays or other problems with existing or new products; cost overruns on our contracts, including before final receipt of a contract; significant competition in the global space and satellite market; our revenue, results of operations and reputation may be negatively impacted if our products contain defects or fail to operate in the expected manner; our failure to establish and maintain important relationships with government agencies and prime contractors; the scarcity or unavailability of critical components used to manufacture our products or used in our development programs; disruptions in U.S. government operations and funding and budgetary priorities of the U.S. government; the inability to comply with any of our contracts or meet eligibility requirements to obtain certain government contracts; and the other factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date stated, or if no date is stated, as of the date of this press release and the related conference call. Actual results may vary from the estimates provided. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the estimates and other forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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