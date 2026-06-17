CrowdStrike Advances AI and Cloud Security Operations on AWS

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AWS Summit New York -- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced new AI, cloud, and Next-Gen SIEM innovations that help organizations securely build, deploy, and operate AI applications and cloud workloads on AWS.

CrowdStrike is expanding CrowdStrike Falcon® AI Detection and Response (AIDR) capabilities on AWS, helping organizations identify and mitigate AI runtime risks across AI applications built with AWS technologies including Amazon Bedrock, Kiro, and Strands Agents.

CrowdStrike is also expanding CrowdStrike Falcon® platform availability in AWS Marketplace with new 30-day free trials for CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM, CrowdStrike Falcon® Cloud Security, and CrowdStrike Falcon® Endpoint Security on a pay-as-you-go basis. New Quick Start connectors for Amazon CloudWatch and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) access logs help streamline onboarding and accelerate time-to-value. AWS PrivateLink cross-region support further simplifies cloud-scale security operations on AWS.

Securing AI Applications on AWS

As organizations operationalize AI agents and autonomous workflows on AWS, CrowdStrike is helping customers securely build, deploy, and scale AI applications across the AI development and deployment lifecycle. Building on CrowdStrike's designation as an inaugural AWS Agentic AI Specialization Partner and the companies' broader work advancing secure frontier AI innovation through Anthropic's Project Glasswing initiative, CrowdStrike is extending visibility and protection across customer AI applications built on AWS.

Falcon AIDR delivers real-time security evaluation of agent, LLM, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) communications to help stop prompt injection, sensitive data leakage, and malicious AI activity. CrowdStrike is extending these protections across AI applications built on AWS, including applications developed with Kiro, agents built with Strands Agents, and workloads running on Amazon Bedrock, helping organizations identify and mitigate AI runtime risks while maintaining continuous visibility across the AI development and deployment lifecycle.

The CrowdStrike Falcon MCP integration for Kiro enables developers to securely access CrowdStrike intelligence, detections, and security context directly within coding workflows, creating real-time feedback loops during agentic application development. Together with Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon Cloud Security, organizations can secure their broader AI workload stack on AWS by protecting non-human identities and credentials, governing data flows, and assessing Amazon Bedrock and AWS service misconfigurations, enabling customers to accelerate AI adoption with confidence.

"Organizations are rapidly moving AI applications from experimentation into production," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Together, CrowdStrike is helping customers securely build, deploy, and operate AI-powered applications on AWS, with protection that spans development, runtime, identities, and cloud infrastructure."

Expanding Flexible Access to Falcon on AWS

Following the flexible pay-as-you-go consumption model introduced for the Falcon platform in AWS Marketplace, the new 30-day free trials make it easier for organizations to experience Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, Falcon Cloud Security and Falcon Endpoint Security before transitioning to consumption-based pricing, accelerating onboarding and time-to-value.

Accelerating Cloud-Scale Security Operations on AWS

Building on recent Falcon Next-Gen SIEM integrations for AWS services including AWS Security Hub, Amazon GuardDuty, and AWS CloudTrail, CrowdStrike is introducing new AWS Quick Start connectors for Amazon CloudWatch and Amazon S3 access logs, streamlining onboarding and helping organizations rapidly ingest AWS telemetry at scale across multi-account, multi-region AWS deployments.

CrowdStrike is also introducing AWS PrivateLink cross-region support, enabling organizations to securely route Falcon platform traffic across the AWS backbone while reducing internet exposure and data transfer costs.

Together, these capabilities help organizations accelerate investigations, simplify operations, and optimize security at cloud scale.

For more information on the CrowdStrike and AWS collaboration, visit CrowdStrike at AWS Summit New York Booth #438.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include discussion of unreleased services or features. Any unreleased services or features referenced here are still in development and subject to change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.