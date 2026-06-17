Options Technology Offers Immediate Access to the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE)

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, the leading managed IT services and technology solutions provider, today announced that it now offers immediate access to the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE), delivering market data and order routing capabilities to clients from day one.

The Texas Stock Exchange is the only exchange that built its own core infrastructure from the ground up in Texas, designed to support innovation, efficiency and competition in equity markets. As market participants prepare to list and trade on TXSE, seamless technology connectivity is essential.

Options have established a strategic relationship with TXSE, enhancing the ability of firms to connect quickly and efficiently through Options’ proven market infrastructure. With this announcement, Options clients can access TXSE market data and route orders without delay, integrating TXSE into their existing trading workflows.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, commented “TXSE represents an important new chapter in U.S. equities markets. By offering market data and order routing connectivity ahead of the official TXSE start of trading, Options can ensure that our clients are fully prepared to participate in market activity on the Texas Stock Exchange. Our strategic relationship with TXSE reflects our commitment to supporting innovative exchanges and delivering choice, performance, and speed to the buy side and sell side alike.”

Options’ connectivity solution is built on its global trading infrastructure, offering low-latency access, robust resiliency, and scalable integration across asset classes. Clients benefit from a single technology partner to support onboarding, certification, and ongoing operational readiness as TXSE begins trading.

Rick Yoder, Chief Technology Officer at TXSE, said “At TXSE, we have built our core exchange infrastructure from the ground up to meet the highest standards of performance. Options’ established expertise in exchange connectivity helps enable immediate access to our state-of-the-art market data and trading capabilities.”

With TXSE access now available, Options continues to expand its exchange coverage in line with evolving market structure, reinforcing its position as a trusted technology partner to institutions navigating a rapidly changing trading environment.

The announcement builds on recent milestones at Options, including TXSE selecting Options’ AtlasInsight for next generation packet capture and real time analytics, global deployment of AtlasInsight across Options global infrastructure, and the launch of AtlasInsight Capture 200 enabling line-rate 200Gb/s packet capture on commodity hardware.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com