Axcelead DDP Joins Lilly TuneLab to Advance AI Drug Discovery

FUJISAWA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners, Inc. (Axcelead DDP) is pleased to announce that it has entered a collaboration with Lilly TuneLab, a collaborative AI/ML drug discovery platform created by Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly).

Lilly TuneLab is designed to accelerate early stage discovery by enabling participating biotech partners to access drug discovery models trained on decades of Lilly’s proprietary research data. Under this collaboration, Axcelead DDP will be able to enhance prediction of drug-like properties across small molecules and antibody therapeutics, including ADME, safety, and preclinical attributes, accelerating AI-driven drug discovery and development. Lilly TuneLab uses federated learning to collaboratively improve predictive models without participating companies sharing raw proprietary data, fostering a collaborative discovery ecosystem.

As part of this collaboration, Axcelead DDP will contribute proprietary drug discovery data to TuneLab, helping to improve the models, and will be able to utilize Lilly TuneLab models when working with its biotech customers to help advance their programs. Axcelead DDP is the first contract research organization to participate in TuneLab in this way.

“By deepening the extensive experience and expertise in drug discovery that we have accumulated over the years through our participation in TuneLab, we will further enhance the quality of our drug discovery services,” said Kengo Okada, Ph.D., Representative Director, President & CEO of Axcelead DDP. “We are committed to contributing to the creation of innovative new medicines as a hub of the drug discovery ecosystem. Through proactive participation in new initiatives such as this, we will continue to maintain and strengthen our global competitive advantage and drive further business growth.”

Lilly TuneLab is part of Lilly Catalyze360, alongside Lilly Ventures, Lilly Gateway Labs, and Lilly ExploR&D, which together support biotech innovation by providing access to strategic capital, lab space and technology, and research and development capabilities.

About Axcelead DDP

Axcelead DDP is Japan’s first drug discovery solutions provider, established in July 2017 after inheriting the drug discovery platform from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. We provide comprehensive drug discovery services through a fully integrated research platform that consolidates all essential functions and infrastructure—including a large-scale compound library, screening, chemistry, pharmacology/biology, DMPK and safety—under one roof. Furthermore, by combining our extensive experience and expertise with a proprietary AI platform, we can rapidly generate high-quality, novel drug candidate compounds. This integrated setup enables us to deliver efficient and flexible one-stop solutions through a seamless framework, tailored to meet diverse needs in drug discovery from target identification to bridging into clinical development.

For more information, please visit https://axcelead-us.com/