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KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Deephaven Residential Mortgage Trust 2026-INV3 (DRMT 2026-INV3)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 10 classes of mortgage-backed notes from Deephaven Residential Mortgage Trust 2026-INV3 (DRMT 2026-INV3). The DRMT 2026-INV3 mortgage loans are secured by first liens on non-owner occupied (NOO) investor properties. All the loans in the pool are exempt from the ATR/QM rule due to being originated for business purposes. As of the cut-off date, the pool comprises 1,092 primarily fixed-rate (99.5%) residential mortgage loans seasoned approximately two months and is characterized by moderate borrower equity in each mortgaged property, as evidenced by the WA original LTV of 70.3%.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

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Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1015567

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Tom Reilly, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2317
tom.reilly@kbra.com

Bianca Rexach, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1410
bianca.rexach@kbra.com

Daniel Hall, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2421
daniel.hall@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

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Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

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Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
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Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Tom Reilly, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2317
tom.reilly@kbra.com

Bianca Rexach, Associate Director
+1 646-731-1410
bianca.rexach@kbra.com

Daniel Hall, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2421
daniel.hall@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

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