Bloomreach Deepens Partnership With Databricks, Extending AI Personalization Across Email, Web, and More Through New CustomerLake Integration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Databricks Data + AI Summit — Bloomreach, the AI company for personalization, today announced it is a launch partner for Databricks CustomerLake, a new agentic Customer Data Platform (CDP). The announcement reflects Bloomreach’s broader investment in the Databricks platform, which extends to new insight capabilities being built into its Loomi marketing agent. Together, the companies are making scaled 1:1 personalization possible for every marketer, offering a direct path from unified customer data to real-time, personalized execution across the channels that matter most.

"From web to email to AI conversations, marketers need the ability to personalize customer engagement where the stakes are highest,” said Anirban Bardalaye. Share

"From web to email to AI conversations, marketers need the ability to personalize customer engagement where the stakes are highest,” said Anirban Bardalaye, Chief Product Officer, Bloomreach. “CustomerLake gives our agentic platform, Loomi, the governed enterprise data foundation it needs to personalize every channel, without any tradeoffs between data quality and speed. Add the real-time behavioral signals Loomi builds into every interaction, and personalization compounds — each engagement more relevant than the last."

Most enterprise marketing teams sit downstream from their own data. Customer profiles live in one system, campaign execution happens in another, and the gap between them costs time and accuracy. CustomerLake closes that gap by bringing CDP capabilities directly into Databricks, where customer context, AI models, and governance already live — without duplicating sensitive data or creating new silos. Loomi extends it to execution, so a unified customer record built in CustomerLake can immediately power a personalized campaign activated by Loomi across email, web, SMS, and more.

Campaigns are further optimized by Loomi’s commerce-specific artificial intelligence, trained on more than 12 years of interaction data from the world's largest ecommerce brands. The integration with CustomerLake connects this commerce expertise directly to the governed data and AI foundation where enterprises already manage their customer intelligence.

"Our customers are asking for simple and scalable ways to combine and activate otherwise siloed customer data into personalized, intelligent experiences alongside the myriad of tools they already use," said Stephen Orban, SVP Product Partnerships and Ecosystem at Databricks. "Databricks has always been built on openness and customer choice, and partners have a significant opportunity to integrate directly with CustomerLake to meet customers where their data and agents already live and deliver the next generation of marketing solutions on a unified foundation."

Learn more about how Bloomreach and Databricks work together, and read the full CustomerLake announcement here.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the customer experience through Loomi, its agentic personalization platform. With apps spanning email, web, ads, search, and more — and agents spanning marketing and conversational shopping — Loomi brings real-time personalization to life at every customer touchpoint. From retail to financial services, hospitality to gaming, Loomi powers personalization for 1,400+ global brands, including American Eagle, Sonepar, and Pandora.