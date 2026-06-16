Innovate 32 Partners With Viridian Dental Partners, Expanding Presence Across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovate 32 (“Innovate” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing, partner-driven dental services organization, today announced its partnership with Viridian Dental Partners (“Viridian”), a leading provider of comprehensive dental services throughout Middle Tennessee.

"Viridian Dental Partners built an impressive practice with a strong culture, dedicated providers, and an unwavering commitment to patient care. We are proud to welcome Drs. Fleming, Cannon, Schmidle, Eble, and the entire team to I32." Josh Johnson, CEO Share

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Josh Johnson and Innovate’s Board of Directors, the Company continues to expand its network of premier dental practices throughout the South and Mid-Atlantic. The partnership with Viridian Dental Partners represents another important milestone in Innovate 32’s strategy to align with entrepreneurial clinicians and operators committed to exceptional patient care, operational excellence, and sustainable practice growth.

Viridian Dental Partners operates a growing network of five leading dental practices and eight doctors throughout Middle Tennessee, including Dentistry of Nashville (Nashville), East Hills Dental Center (Dickson), Schmidle Family Dentistry (Goodlettsville), Mt. View Family Dentistry (Antioch), and Dr. Tate Eble, DDS (Franklin). The organization has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, patient-centered care while fostering a collaborative, doctor-led culture focused on clinical excellence and long-term success.

“Our goal at Viridian has always been to build a leading practice centered on great doctors, exceptional patient experiences, and a culture that empowers teams to grow,” said Alix Laurain, Chief Executive Officer of Viridian Dental Partners. “Innovate 32’s commitment to supporting clinician-led organizations and preserving strong local cultures made them the right long-term partner for the practices and providers within Viridian. I am confident this partnership positions the organization for continued success and future growth.”

“Innovate 32 understands the importance of preserving doctor-led cultures and supporting practices with the operational infrastructure needed to continue growing thoughtfully and sustainably,” said Dr. James Fleming of Dentistry of Nashville. “This partnership positions our teams to continue delivering outstanding clinical care while creating meaningful opportunities for future growth across the organization.”

“Viridian Dental Partners has built an impressive practice with a strong culture, dedicated providers, and an unwavering commitment to patient care,” said Josh Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Innovate 32. “We are proud to welcome Dr. James Fleming, Dr. Ben Cannon, Dr. Bob Schmidle, Dr. Tate Eble, and the entire Viridian team to the Innovate 32 family and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success. We are also especially excited to welcome Drs. Mark Lambrick, Logan Newman, Tyler Robison, and Erin Peace as partners and leaders as we build Innovate 32 together.”

Viridian Dental Partners was represented by Brian Christensen, Chief Development Officer at 7Pillars Advisory, a transition advisory firm specializing in healthcare partnerships and strategic transactions.

To learn more about partnerships with Innovate 32, please visit https://www.innovate32services.com or contact Josh Johnson.

About Innovate 32

Innovate 32 is a Nashville-based dental services organization that supports a growing network of premier dental practices, delivering best-in-class patient experiences through unmatched partner support. Innovate 32 provides essential management resources to empower its partners to remain focused on delivering exceptional care while maintaining clinical independence and local leadership. Backed by Shore Capital, Innovate 32 is supported by a Board of Directors with deep experience in dentistry, operations, and private equity.

About 7 Pillars Advisory

7 Pillars Advisory is a specialized transition advisory firm focused on partnering with healthcare practice owners and operators to navigate strategic growth initiatives, partnerships, and ownership transitions. The firm provides transaction advisory, strategic planning, and execution support to founder-led healthcare organizations, groups, and emerging DSOs seeking long-term alignment and sustainable growth opportunities. With deep experience across the dental industry, 7 Pillars Advisory works closely with providers and management teams to facilitate successful partnerships to strategic partners, private equity investors, DSOs, and MSOs.

For more information, visit https://www.7pillarsadvisory.com.