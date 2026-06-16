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Best's Review Looks at Catastrophe-Focused MGAs

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its June issue, Best’s Review examines the growing role of managing general agents (MGA) in providing coverage for catastrophes. MGAs’ presence is playing a factor in the stabilization of the commercial property space, according to David Blades, associate director, AM Best.

Because they act more independently and have less overhead than traditional insurance carriers, MGAs can invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning models that can predict and price risks in an automated way, AM Best said in a recent Best’s Market Segment Report. Floods and earthquakes are among the most popular lines of business in which MGAs specialize, according to AM Best. Read more in “Catastrophe-Focused MGAs Filling Bigger Space in Property Catastrophe Market.”

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access it here.

For Best’s Review advertising opportunities and a complete media kit, visit AM Best Advertising Services.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Tom Davis
Editor, Best’s Review
+1 908 882 1729
tom.davis@ambest.com

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AM Best

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Contacts

Tom Davis
Editor, Best’s Review
+1 908 882 1729
tom.davis@ambest.com

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