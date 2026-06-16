Options Now Trading on SPAX, Giving Traders Leveraged, Optionable Exposure to SpaceX

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX Shares ("REX") and Tuttle Capital Management ("TCM") today announce that listed options are now available on the T-REX 2X Long SpaceX Daily Target ETF (NYSE Arca: SPAX), giving traders an additional way to express tactical views on one of the most closely watched names in the public market.

SPAX is designed to deliver 200% of the daily stock price performance of Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: SPCX), before fees and expenses. With options now listed, traders can use calls, puts, and multi-leg strategies alongside the fund itself to manage exposure, define risk parameters, or position around the elevated volatility that has characterized SPCX since its public debut. Options on SPAX add a layer of flexibility on top of a product that already delivers leveraged daily exposure inside a liquid, transparent ETF.

"Few names generate the kind of conviction SpaceX does, and SPAX has given traders a way to act on it," said Greg King, CEO and Founder of REX. "With listed options, they can now define risk, target a daily view, and build multi-leg strategies around that conviction.”

"Layering a listed options market on top of a 2X single-stock ETF is about as much firepower as you can hand an active trader," added Matt Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management. "SpaceX moves, and that kind of volatility is exactly what makes options on a leveraged SpaceX product so useful."

SPAX is among a growing number of T-REX funds to gain a listed options market, reflecting rising trader demand for more precise ways to play single-stock volatility. The suite now includes over 40 leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs, among them first-to-market 2X exposures to Robinhood (ROBN), Nvidia (NVDX), and Tesla (TSLT).

Investing in the Fund is not equivalent to investing directly in SPCX.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Prior to buying or selling an option, investors must read a copy of the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options, also known as the options disclosure document (ODD). It explains the characteristics and risks of exchange traded options and is available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation. Options carry the risk of losing the entire premium paid in a relatively short period, and certain strategies can expose an investor to losses that exceed the initial investment.

Investing in the fund involves significant risk and is for sophisticated investors. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if SPCX's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if SPCX's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of SPCX falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

For full fund information, holdings, and risk disclosures, visit rexshares.com.

About T-REX

The T-REX lineup is a partnership between REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management. T-REX is redefining single-stock ETFs with first-to-market leveraged and inverse exposures. Built to deliver 2x and -2x daily performance on some of the market's most dynamic companies, T-REX funds give traders powerful tools to express high-conviction views. From being the first to launch 2x and -2x ETFs on Tesla (TSLT) and Nvidia (NVDX), to pioneering the first leveraged 2x ETFs tied to spot Bitcoin (BTCL), T-REX continues to set the pace in ETF innovation. With more than 40 products already trading, the suite is constantly expanding to meet evolving investor demand for tactical, high-impact exposures. For more information, visit rexshares.com.

About REX Shares

REX Shares offers a suite of exchange-traded products built for both active traders and long-term investors, spanning income, leveraged, thematic, and crypto strategies. Whether making short-term trades, generating income from volatility, or investing in digital assets and emerging themes like drones, REX empowers investors to act on strong market views. For more information, please visit rexshares.com.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is a leader in thematic and actively managed ETFs, leveraging an agile investment approach to align with market trends. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

This ETF does not invest directly in the referenced asset and has a higher degree of risk since it is seeking to track a single stock or asset.

A link to the Fund's prospectus can be found here. Click here for fund holdings.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the T-REX ETFs please call 1-844-802-4004 or visit our website at rexshares.com. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Important Risks

Investing in a REX Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The REX Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment.

An investment in the Fund entails risk. The Fund may not achieve its leveraged investment objective and there is a risk that you could lose all of your money invested in the Fund. The Fund is not a complete investment program. In addition, the Fund presents risks not traditionally associated with other mutual funds and ETFs. It is important that investors closely review all of the risks listed below and understand them before making an investment in the Fund.

Options Risk. The Fund and its shares may be the reference asset for listed options. Options are complex instruments and may be more volatile than the underlying shares. The use of options may involve risks different from, or greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the Fund, including the risk that an option may expire worthless and the risk of significant or total loss of the premium paid.

Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from 200% of the underlying's performance, before fees and expenses. Compounding affects all investments, but has a more significant impact on funds that are leveraged and that rebalance daily and becomes more pronounced as volatility and holding periods increase.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of the underlying stock will be magnified. This means that an investment in the Fund will be reduced by an amount equal to 2% for every 1% daily decline in the underlying, not including the costs of financing leverage and other operating expenses, which would further reduce its value.

SpaceX Investing Risk. SpaceX is a commercial space transportation and aerospace technology company whose business model is dependent on the successful development, launch and operation of complex space systems, including launch vehicles, spacecraft and satellite constellations.

Liquidity Risk. Holdings of the Fund may be difficult to buy or sell or may be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Illiquid securities may be difficult to value, especially in changing or volatile markets.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as "non-diversified" under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This means it has the ability to invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers or in financial instruments with a single counterparty or a few counterparties.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA, not affiliated with REX Shares or the Funds' investment advisor.