DARPA Selects Quandela for Stage A of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quandela today announced it has been selected by the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to participate in Stage A of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI), a multi-stage program designed to assess whether any quantum computing architecture can achieve utility-scale operation by 2033.

“Selection for Stage A of the QBI program reflects the progress and maturity of our approach." -Yoni Elmalem, General Manager of Quandela Federal Share

Under Stage A, Quandela will present a detailed concept for a utility-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer, along with technical evidence supporting its near-term feasibility. Within DARPA’s framework, utility-scale refers to systems whose computational value exceeds their cost. The QBI program is intended to rigorously evaluate approaches to practical quantum computing and provide the government with a clearer basis for assessing which technologies can realistically scale.

“Selection for Stage A of the QBI program reflects the progress and maturity of our approach,” said Yoni Elmalem, General Manager of Quandela Federal. “It highlights the growing relevance of photonic and spin-photon hybrid architectures in addressing the requirements for scalable, fault-tolerant quantum systems. Our focus is on translating validated scientific principles into engineering pathways that can support practical deployment.”

Quandela is developing a spin-photon quantum computing architecture that combines the natural connectivity and modularity advantages of photons with the high-speed logic operations and resource efficiency of semiconductor spin-based technologies. The company believes this approach can enable modular, high-performance quantum systems designed for scalability.

“QBI establishes a structured framework for evaluating quantum computing approaches against clear performance and scalability criteria,” said Niccolo Somaschi, CEO of Quandela. “This aligns closely with our engineering methodology, which emphasizes measurable progress, architectural clarity and system-level scalability from the outset.”

Companies that successfully complete Stage A may advance to subsequent QBI phases focused on research and development planning, risk reduction, and independent validation of system performance.

About Quandela Quandela is a global quantum computing company that designs, builds and delivers quantum solutions for research and industry. Its offerings include energy-efficient quantum computers for data centers, full-stack quantum computing solutions accessible through the cloud, and quantum algorithm services for academic and industrial customers. Quandela’s mission is to make quantum computing accessible in order to address complex industrial and societal challenges.

For more information, visit: www.quandela.com