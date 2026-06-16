MIPI Alliance Welcomes Sony Semiconductor Solutions as a Promoter Member

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops specifications that standardize wired interfaces for mobile and other connected ecosystems, today announced that Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) has been approved as its newest Promoter member. With this appointment, Sony obtains a seat on the MIPI Alliance Board of Directors to help guide the strategic direction of MIPI interface specifications, which are widely implemented across application spaces such as mobile, automotive, physical AI, IoT and other embedded systems.

“Our longstanding commitment to standardized MIPI interface development and their practical adoption helps bridge technical innovation with market deployment.” Share

Since joining the Alliance in 2007, Sony has contributed to the development of specifications through its participation in a broad range of working groups, including A-PHY, Camera, C-PHY, D-PHY, I3C and Security, with several representatives serving in leadership roles. In the Camera Working Group, Sony has contributed to a number of new features for MIPI CSI-2, considered the most widely adopted interface for embedded vision applications. For its multifaceted contributions, Sony was recognized with the MIPI Alliance 2018 Corporate Award, and multiple representatives have been honored with distinguished service and specification awards.

Sony was elected as a Promoter member to the seat previously held by Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch), effective today. Sony joins Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics, Co., STMicroelectronics, Synopsys, Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated on the MIPI board. Hiroo Takahashi, deputy general manager at Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, will represent Sony on the board.

“Sony is honored to join the MIPI Board of Directors as a Promoter member," said Yosuke Ueno, deputy senior general manager, Sony. “Our longstanding commitment to standardized MIPI interface development and their practical adoption helps bridge technical innovation with market deployment. We look forward to strengthening collaboration across the value chain of device makers, SoC vendors, OEMs and software vendors.”

“We are pleased to welcome Sony as our newest Promoter member company and are grateful for Bosch’s contributions to the board,” said Hezi Saar, chair of MIPI Alliance. “Sony has been a long-standing and influential force within MIPI, helping shape our specifications and driving the expansion of our technologies into new markets. As the industry enters a new era of intelligent, sensor-rich, and highly distributed systems, Sony’s leadership in image sensing will be pivotal in advancing the next generation of interface standards. Together, we will continue to accelerate innovation and enable a more connected, perceptive and scalable ecosystem across the diverse industries we serve.”

Promoter members are elected by the MIPI Alliance board for a two-year term and hold the right to appoint a director with a seat on the board for the duration of the term. Promoters can also be re-elected to additional terms. The eight-member MIPI board is made up of four promoter seats and four permanent seats.

The officers of the MIPI board remain in their respective roles: Hezi Saar (Synopsys), chair; Gaurav Arora (Google), vice chair; Thomas Schaeffer (Intel), treasurer; and Peter Lefkin (MIPI Alliance executive director), secretary.

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About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops standardized wired interface specifications for mobile and other connected ecosystems. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the extended mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, display, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

MIPI®, A-PHY®, CSI-2® and I3C® are registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance. MIPI C-PHY™ and D-PHY™ are trademarks of MIPI Alliance.