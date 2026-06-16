Bendix Selects Aeva to Develop Next-Generation Active Safety Production System for Commercial Vehicles

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (Nasdaq: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced an agreement to develop an active safety solution with Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC (Bendix), North America’s leader in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for commercial vehicles. The program will integrate Aeva’s perception platform of 4D LiDAR sensors and perception software into Bendix’s future active safety and collision mitigation solutions for Class 8 mass-production vehicles.

With approximately 300,000 new Class 8 trucks sold annually in North America, the commercial vehicle ADAS market represents a substantial opportunity for next-generation active safety technologies. Bendix’s flagship Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Bendix® Fusion™, the market-leading collision mitigation and active safety solution available across most major Class 8 OEM platforms, may provide a scalable path to deploy advanced LiDAR-based sensing capabilities in high-volume production vehicles.

The program underscores a broader industry shift toward the use of LiDAR not only for higher levels of autonomy, but also for advanced driver assistance systems where enhanced perception can improve safety performance. As one of the industry's first 4D LiDAR-based programs targeting commercial vehicle active safety applications, the collaboration aims to advance and improve performance in critical driving scenarios.

“We’re excited to expand our work with Aeva through this program as we continue advancing safety technologies for commercial vehicle fleets,” said Mike Tober, Chief Technology Officer at Bendix. “Aeva’s 4D LiDAR provides capabilities that can improve system performance in critical driving scenarios, helping support the next generation of collision mitigation solutions that perform more effectively across a wider range of real-world operating conditions.”

“This program represents an important milestone in our collaboration with Bendix and a significant step toward mass production of a first-of-its-kind LiDAR-based L2+ driver assistance solution for commercial vehicles,” said Mina Rezk, Co-founder and CTO at Aeva. “By combining Aeva’s 4D LiDAR with Bendix’s industry-leading safety platform, we are positioned to deliver next-generation LiDAR-based solutions that enhance safety and performance for commercial vehicle fleets at scale.”

About Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, a member of Knorr-Bremse, develops and supplies leading-edge active safety technologies, energy management solutions, and air brake charging and control systems and components under the Bendix® brand name for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors, trailers, buses, and other commercial vehicles throughout North America. An industry pioneer, employing more than 3,600 people, Bendix is driven to deliver the best solutions for improved vehicle safety, performance, and overall operating cost. Contact us at 1-800-AIR-BRAKE (1-800-247-2725) or visit bendix.com. Log on and learn from the Bendix experts at brake-school.com. And to learn more about career opportunities at Bendix, visit bendix.com/careers.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving, manufacturing automation and smart infrastructure, to robotics and consumer devices. Aeva is accelerating autonomy with its groundbreaking perception platform that integrates lidar-on-chip technology, system-on-chip processing, and perception algorithms onto silicon leveraging silicon photonics. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect velocity and position simultaneously, allowing automated devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, Aeva 4D LiDAR, Aeva Atlas, Aeries, Aeva Eve, Aeva Omni, Aeva CityOS, Aeva Ultra Resolution, Aeva CoreVision, and Aeva X1 are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to expectations about the collaboration announced herein, our product features, performance, potential applications, and the timing of production, market size and market adoption. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve profitability, (ii) Aeva’s limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the ability for Aeva to have its products selected for inclusion in products for commercial scale production, (v) the commercial success of any products in which Aeva’s products have been selected for inclusion or might be included, (vi) unforeseen manufacturing issues or defects, (vii) Aeva’s ability to scale production if any products achieve commercial success, (viii) market acceptance of LiDAR technology and autonomous driving and other applications, (ix) general economic conditions and other material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Advanced technologies complement safe driving practices. No commercial vehicle driver assist active safety technology, including Bendix safety technologies, completely replaces a skilled, alert driver exercising safe driving techniques and proactive, comprehensive driving training. Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times.