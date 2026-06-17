BitGo Singapore and dtcpay Partner to Advance Secure Digital Asset Infrastructure Across Global Markets

SINGAPORE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“BitGo Singapore”), a subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo”), the digital asset infrastructure company, and dtcpay, a digital payments company, today announced a partnership to support the continued development of secure, compliant digital asset payment infrastructure across global markets.

Through this partnership dtcpay plans to leverage BitGo Singapore’s digital asset infrastructure to strengthen its operational capabilities, enhance asset security, and support the continued expansion of its payment network. BitGo Singapore is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”) as a Major Payment Institution for Digital Payment Token Service and Cross-border Money Transfer Service.

As institutional and commercial demand for trusted digital asset services continues to accelerate globally, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to building secure, compliant, and scalable infrastructure for businesses and institutions operating at the intersection of digital assets and traditional finance.

"We believe dtcpay is playing an important role in real-world digital asset adoption through regulated payment solutions,” said Angela Ang, Managing Director of BitGo Singapore. “As dtcpay expands across new markets, our role is to provide the secure and regulated infrastructure that allows them to scale effortlessly. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building trusted foundations for the future of finance.”

"Trust and compliance are non-negotiable in digital payments. BitGo Singapore's regulated infrastructure is the ideal foundation for dtcpay to scale our global payment network, and this partnership reflects our shared belief that the future of finance is built on security, transparency, and regulatory integrity," said Alice Liu, Founder and CEO of dtcpay.

The announcement marks the beginning of a broader relationship between the companies. In addition to supporting dtcpay’s digital asset operations, BitGo Singapore and dtcpay intend to explore additional opportunities to strengthen infrastructure, connectivity, and ecosystem partnerships across regulated digital asset markets.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About dtcpay

dtcpay is a Singapore-headquartered digital payments company building a globally licensed payment network that delivers real-time settlement, competitive pricing, and premium financial services — Tomorrow's Payments, Today. dtcpay is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and holds an Electronic Money Institution licence in Luxembourg, enabling regulated services across the European Economic Area (EEA). dtcpay also holds licences and registrations in Hong Kong, Australia, the United States, and Canada, bridging digital assets with traditional finance and serving businesses and individuals across its licensed jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.dtcpay.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.