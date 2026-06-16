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Berg Finance 2021 DAC Expected to be Repaid on the July Payment Date

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA UK (KBRA) expects to withdraw its ratings on Berg Finance 2021 DAC following the repayment of the notes, after an RIS notification published on 12 June 2026 indicated that the underlying Sirocco loan was repaid in full on the same date. The notes are expected to be repaid on the note payment date of 22 July 2026.

KBRA initially placed the ratings of all outstanding classes of Berg Finance 2021 DAC on Watch Developing on 17 April 2026 as a result of the transfer of the underlying Sirocco Loan to special servicing following the borrower’s failure to repay the outstanding loan balance at its scheduled final maturity on 15 April 2026, constituting a non-payment Event of Default.

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Rahat Virji Allana, Associate Director
+44 20 8148 1028
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Dinesh Thapar, Senior Director
+44 20 8148 1067
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Matt Turner, Associate Director
+353 1 588 1231
matt.turner@kbra.com

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Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe
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mauricio.noe@kbra.com

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Contacts

Rahat Virji Allana, Associate Director
+44 20 8148 1028
rahat.allana@kbra.com

Dinesh Thapar, Senior Director
+44 20 8148 1067
dinesh.thapar@kbra.com

Media Contact

Matt Turner, Associate Director
+353 1 588 1231
matt.turner@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

Miten Amin, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1002
miten.amin@kbra.com

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe
+44 20 8148 1010
mauricio.noe@kbra.com

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