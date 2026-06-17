SISTIC, a Company of AXS Tickets, Appointed Official Ticketing Partner of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SISTIC, Singapore’s leading ticketing service provider and a company of AXS Tickets, today announced a new multi-year partnership to deliver official ticketing services for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, one of the world’s most iconic Formula 1 events, beginning with the 2027 race.

Under the agreement, SISTIC will operate end-to-end ticketing for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, delivering a trusted, reliable, and fan-first experience as part of AXS Tickets’ global platform. This appointment underscores SISTIC’s role as the Singapore operating arm of AXS Tickets, combining more than three decades of strong in-market leadership with AXS Tickets’ global scale and operational capabilities to support the ticketing operations for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Kickstarting the partnership in 2027, SISTIC will manage ticketing services across primary sales, hospitality suite ticketing, as well as onsite box office operations and operational support for the event. Held on the streets of Marina Bay, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is a world-class night race that drew 300,641 fans over the three-day event last year and is recognised for its international audience, exceptional programming, and complex operational scale.

“The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is one of the most complex and high-profile sporting events in the region,” said Joe Ow, Chief Executive Officer of SISTIC. “As SISTIC continues to scale within the global AXS ticketing network, we are bringing together our already deep, local market expertise with world-class technology to deliver a seamless ticketing experience for fans. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, integrity, operational excellence, and builds on our longstanding experience supporting the early editions of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and other premier experiences in Singapore.”

Singapore GP Pte Ltd’s Ticketing & Accreditation Director Clarence Lai said, “SISTIC stood out in a highly competitive tender process combining strong technological capabilities with deep local expertise. Their prior experience supporting the early editions of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, as well as other large-scale events, demonstrates a clear understanding of our event’s operational complexity and the ability to deliver with confidence.”

This partnership affirms AXS Tickets’ strategic investment in the region. In October 2025, AXS — a trusted, global leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology — acquired a majority stake in SISTIC. This is designed to combine SISTIC’s established leadership in Singapore and expanding regional capabilities with the scale, security and reliability of the AXS Tickets global platform, enhancing its ability to support marquee international events.

AXS Tickets supports Formula 1 events globally, including credentialing and accreditation services for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix appointment further strengthens the global Formula 1 footprint for AXS Tickets, with SISTIC leading its in-market delivery.

Delivering ticketing at this scale requires operational sophistication and resilience. Through this partnership with the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, SISTIC will operate a robust infrastructure as part of AXS Tickets to protect fans, reduce fraud, deter unauthorised resale, and ensure a seamless and secure ticket purchase experience.

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix partnership represents a significant addition to the global portfolio of premier sports and live entertainment events for AXS Tickets, reinforcing its continued international expansion, with SISTIC delivering locally in Singapore.

About SISTIC

SISTIC operates as the Singapore arm of AXS Tickets, combining trusted local execution with the scale, security, and innovation of AXS’s global ticketing platform. As Singapore’s leading ticketing service provider, SISTIC plays a central role in Singapore’s live events ecosystem by supporting major sports, entertainment, and cultural events across the country. With more than 30 years of experience in Singapore’s live events industry, SISTIC delivers end-to-end ticketing solutions spanning primary sales, venue integrations, box office operations, and onsite event delivery.

About AXS Tickets

AXS Tickets is a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, operating across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, providing access to some of the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and global tours. With customized ticketing solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated customer service, AXS Tickets, owned by AEG, partners with over 1,600 of the most recognized brands in sports and entertainment — including the LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS Tickets’ primary and secondary marketplaces, along with its proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology, deliver one of the easiest and most secure ways for fans to buy, sell, and manage tickets.