Scienaptic AI and Socure Partner to Bring Identity and Fraud Intelligence to the Heart of Credit Decisioning

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, the world's leading AI-powered credit decision platform provider, today announced its partnership with Socure, the leading global AI-native trust infrastructure for identity and risk intelligence. This collaboration brings together identity intelligence and credit decisioning, to reduce friction for good customers and prevent fraud at the point of origination.

As fraud vectors grow increasingly sophisticated, encompassing synthetic identities, deepfakes, injection attacks, and fraud schemes, financial institutions face mounting pressure to assess risk holistically rather than through disconnected point solutions. This partnership directly addresses that gap.

Socure’s RiskOS® is an orchestration platform with Socure’ native identity graph and best-in-class capabilities vertically integrated. RiskOS enables holistic fraud and identity assessments across over 200 integrations through a single user interface. By combining Socure’s AI-powered identity infrastructure, which processes 5 billion real-time risk decisions annually, with Scienaptic AI’s view of risk, lenders gain a consolidated fraud intelligence view that is actionable, explainable, and deeply integrated into credit outcomes. This partnership reflects a customer-centric approach to fraud detection providing the tools necessary to approve more good customers while minimizing risk, all through a single, connected platform to the entire ecosystem.

“In the age of AI-fueled fraud attacks, identity is critical,” said Charlie Kroll, Head of Fintech & Mid-Market Banking at Socure. “By partnering with Scienaptic, we’re bringing Socure’s market-leading identity and fraud intelligence directly into AI-powered credit decisioning, helping lenders stop more fraud, reduce unnecessary friction for legitimate applicants, and make faster, more confident decisions.”

"Our mission is to give lenders the most complete and accurate picture of member risk, and fraud is an inseparable part of that picture," said Vinay Bhaskar, COO at Scienaptic AI. "With this partnership, we are strengthening our mission, detecting and stopping fraud before it ever reaches a decision. The result is a unified fraud assessment map that protects lenders from exposure, and an experience so seamless that genuine members never feel the weight of it."

About Scienaptic AI

Founded in 2014, Scienaptic AI was built with the mission to drive financial inclusion at scale through AI-driven credit decisioning. The platform encapsulates a decade of technological innovation, integrating more data into decision-making, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, and supplementing them with rigorous risk and fair lending monitoring processes. This enables financial institutions to reach more borrowers- including underbanked and underserved individuals and say “Yes” more often without increasing risk. Scienaptic's latest innovation, iCUE (Intelligent Credit Underwriting Experience), integrates large language models and agentic AI into the credit decisioning platform, combining predictive intelligence with conversational capability to put humans back at the centre of lending.

The Scienaptic AI platform plays a vital role in supporting over 150 lenders by enhancing lending accuracy and efficiency. Scienaptic’s credit decisioning expertise spans financial institutions collectively managing $3.9 trillion in assets. The platform has powered decisions for over $250 billion in loans. It processes over 3 million credit decisions each month, evaluating loan applications worth more than $3 billion. This enables over 1.7 million underserved individuals every month to access credit opportunities that were previously out of reach. Driven by the growing demand for AI in lending, the company has expanded by over 2,000% in the past three years.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification, compliance and fraud prevention solutions, trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies to build trust and mitigate risk. Leveraging AI and machine learning, Socure achieves the highest accuracy, automation, and capture rates in the industry.

Serving more than 3,000 customers and 190+ countries across financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce, Socure’s customer base includes 18 of the top 20 banks, four of the Mag 7, the largest HR payroll and workforce providers, the largest sportsbook and prediction market operators, 160 organizations across the public sector, and more than 600 fintechs.

Leading organizations trust Socure to deliver certainty in identity across onboarding, authentication, payments, account changes, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.socure.com.