Chalice AI and OpenX Bring AI-Powered Curation to High-Quality Video

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chalice AI, the platform-independent AI media decisioning company, today announced a partnership with OpenX, The Intelligent SSP, to enable AI-powered curation across high-quality video inventory. The integration allows advertisers to deploy custom AI models and bidding agents directly within OpenXBuild™, a software suite that enables marketers to leverage first-party data and deploy proprietary logic in real time to build high-performing, secure advertising solutions.

As video continues to capture a growing share of media investment, advertisers are increasingly challenged to balance quality environments with measurable outcomes. At the same time, signal loss and privacy changes are reshaping digital advertising, pushing marketers toward more durable, privacy-forward approaches to targeting and optimization. While curated supply has helped improve quality and transparency, most video buying still relies on static deal structures or broad targeting, limiting marketers’ ability to optimize for real business impact.

This partnership introduces a more dynamic and intelligent approach to video curation, where custom AI decisioning and bidding logic are executed directly at the supply layer in real time, using OpenXBuild’s Real Time Bidstream API.

By integrating Chalice’s custom AI models into OpenXBuild through secure, cloud-native containers, advertisers can continuously evaluate and value video impressions in real time based on their likelihood to drive high-value actions. Using Custom Decisioning, often referred to as containerization, these models operate as always-on bidding agents within OpenX’s infrastructure, enabling rapid, impression-level decisioning without added latency. This enables more precise activation across video environments, while maintaining the quality and scale OpenX is known for.

Early results highlight the impact of this approach. In a campaign for Hyundai, custom AI models deployed within OpenX’s low-latency, cloud-native supply environment delivered a 20% reduction in cost per high-value action and a 67% decrease in CPMs compared to the next-best alternative, while effectively reaching high-intent auto shoppers. These gains were driven by real-time bidding decisions and impression valuation at the supply layer, rather than traditional post-bid optimization or static curation.

“Video has become the centerpiece of digital advertising, but it has not always been optimized with the same level of precision as other channels,” said Adam Heimlich, CEO of Chalice AI. “By bringing AI into curated video supply, advertisers can move beyond buying access to premium environments and start optimizing for outcomes within them.”

OpenX has been at the forefront of advancing curation as a more transparent and efficient way to access high-quality inventory. This collaboration builds on that foundation by enabling advertisers to layer their own custom decisioning into curated video deals. It also reflects a broader evolution across the supply side, where platforms are enabling real-time, programmable decisioning environments for advertiser-controlled AI.

Rather than relying on predefined segments or proxy signals, advertisers can use Chalice’s models to dynamically shape supply, pricing, and delivery based on predicted outcomes, shifting optimization away from proxy metrics and toward measurable business impact. This approach enables continuous, real-time optimization through custom bidding agents operating directly within the supply path. The result is a more flexible and responsive video buying strategy that aligns premium media with performance goals.

“This is what the future of supply-side decisioning looks like,” said Joel Meyer, CTO at OpenX. “Advertisers aren’t just accessing premium video, they’re actively optimizing within it, in real time, using their own data and models. That signals a fundamental shift in how and where value is created.”

This reflects a broader shift in how video is bought and optimized across the open internet. Instead of treating video as a fixed premium channel, advertiser-controlled AI operating within supply-side infrastructure enables advertisers to unlock both quality and performance within the same workflow.

As demand for accountable, high-performing video continues to grow, Chalice and OpenX are enabling a new standard for how premium video supply is activated, one that brings greater precision, efficiency, and control to advertisers.

About OpenX

OpenX is The Intelligent SSP™ (supply-side platform), simplifying advertising for marketers, advertisers, and publishers worldwide. As one of the largest SSPs globally, OpenX combines the industry’s only fully cloud-based infrastructure with leading AI capabilities to make digital advertising easier and more effective across every format, including CTV. Built to responsibly deliver quality, performance, and adaptability, OpenX makes digital advertising safer, smarter, and built for what’s next. Learn more at www.openx.com.

About Chalice AI

Chalice AI (www.chalice.ai) is the leading AI platform for advertising growth. Advertisers’ custom models can be deployed in all major DSPs/SSPs, as well as Meta and YouTube. In 2024, Chalice pioneered the first containerized bidding agent in an SSP, enabling advertisers to optimize supply around their goals—bringing quality, context, and performance together in a single buying strategy.