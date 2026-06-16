Airship Helps DIE ZEIT Turn Silent Advocates into 4.9-Star Rating

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airship, the mobile-first customer experience company, today announced that DIE ZEIT, one of Germany’s largest and most prestigious publishers, has successfully transformed its mobile app presence, lifting the Google Play app store rating from 2.7 stars in early 2026 to a near-perfect 4.9 stars.

At a time when many traditional publishers are seeing readership numbers plummet, DIE ZEIT is growing — reaching an all-time high circulation in 2025 and building a digital ecosystem around the brand. The majority of the publication’s readers are now digital, but the publication’s app store rating for DIE ZEIT didn’t match this momentum.

DIE ZEIT was up against a universal challenge faced by digital product teams and customer experience executives globally: the "silent advocate" problem. While highly satisfied customers rarely pause their reading experience to leave public reviews, users facing temporary, one-off frustrations are highly motivated to voice complaints. This discrepancy often leads to public ratings that deeply distort actual customer sentiment. To align its app store presence with its deeply loyal audience base, the mobile team at DIE ZEIT partnered with Airship to implement a non-disruptive, precision-targeted in-app campaign. Utilizing Airship’s audience segmentation and visual story features, the publication isolated its most-engaged readers and served a lightweight, frictionless single-question prompt within the native app experience: "Sind Sie zufrieden mit der ZEIT App?" ("Are you satisfied with the ZEIT app?").

The results of the automated rollout were instant:

Overnight turnaround: The core rating metric surged forward by a full point in a single day, eventually skyrocketing to 4.9 stars.

The core rating metric surged forward by a full point in a single day, eventually skyrocketing to 4.9 stars. Massive audience engagement: The targeted prompt captured 822 highly qualified, active responses.

The targeted prompt captured 822 highly qualified, active responses. Proactive customer experience resolution: The campaign successfully routed 774 pieces of direct, private feedback back to the DIE ZEIT team, allowing them to solve minor user frustrations privately rather than allowing them to air as negative public reviews.

"Many brands suffer from the silent advocate problem, but DIE ZEIT proved that precision targeting beats raw volume every time," said Daniel Nguyen, Vice President of Global Customer Experience at Airship. "By asking the right audience the right question at the absolute right moment—without disrupting the reader workflow—they achieved a masterclass in modern mobile strategy. Nothing about their exceptional core product changed; they simply gave their quietest advocates a frictionless opportunity to speak."

By utilizing Airship's automated workflow, the audience segmentation bucket automatically recalculates every seven days. As new readers cross the benchmark into becoming loyalists, they seamlessly receive the prompt with zero manual oversight or developer support required by the DIE ZEIT team.

"When business metrics or public ratings don't accurately mirror the brand loyalty you have worked hard to build, the answer is never a louder, larger marketing campaign," added Nguyen. "The answer is precision."

To read more about how leading global brands turn mobile strategy into measurable growth, visit Airship Customer Success Stories.

ABOUT AIRSHIP

Airship is the only mobile-first customer experience platform delivering the first live, purpose-built AI Agent Fleet for CX. For over 15 years, Airship has pioneered mobile innovation—from inventing the first push notification, the first mobile boarding pass, the first live activity, and now the first intelligent agent fleet. Thousands of top global brands trust Airship to deliver unified cross-channel experiences and orchestrated journeys that drive measurable results at scale.