Blend Expands Integration with MeridianLink Mortgage and MeridianLink Consumer and DecisionLender

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend (NYSE: BLND), a leading digital origination platform for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders, today announced an expanded partnership with MeridianLink®. The integration allows lenders to more efficiently and securely share data between Blend’s solutions and MeridianLink to drive quality and efficiency in the loan origination process.

Partnership now spans across Blend’s mortgage, home equity loans, lines of credit, and full suite of consumer lending products to support a consistent, modern digital application experience. Share

Blend’s extensive integration capabilities enable white-labeled application experiences for home equity and consumer lending, such as personal, credit card, direct auto, and specialty vehicle.

By integrating with MeridianLink Consumer, MeridianLink Mortgage, and DecisionLender, the partnership supports the full suite of consumer loans and banking services. By feeding clean, verified data directly into MeridianLink’s powerful back end, both borrowers and bankers experience a cohesive and efficient journey across product lines.

MeridianLink powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation.

“Our secure integration with MeridianLink allows for a seamless flow from initial application through to the LOS,” said Nima Ghamsari, co-founder and Head of Blend. “Clients can expect to onboard customers even faster and more efficiently while compliance is fully maintained. Blend is constantly building new integrations and expanding capabilities, and now MeridianLink clients have access to more options.”

Combining Blend’s digital application experience with MeridianLink’s established loan origination and data verification capabilities is a significant investment in providing a comprehensive, flexible, and future-proof technology stack.

MeridianLink joins a roster of 150+ leading integrations on Blend's platform. Explore them all at blend.com/integrations.

About Blend

Blend Labs Inc., (NYSE: BLND) is a leading origination platform for digital banking solutions. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Learn more at blend.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink’s leading digital lending platform and suite of solutions help retail banks, credit unions, IMBs, and consumer reporting agencies grow, scale, and serve. Powered by smarter automation, built-in compliance, trusted AI and data, and the industry’s most robust partner network, we connect consumers to a modern technology ecosystem. Our solutions across account opening, loan origination and optimization, digital mortgages, collections, and reporting accelerate processes, deliver personalized experiences, and foster lasting relationships. Together, we’re making lending human.