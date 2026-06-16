Clean Energy Expands Into Puerto Rico Providing LNG Supply Systems for Energy Security

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE), North America’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, announced it has been awarded two separate contracts to design and install liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueling systems for gas-to-power applications in Puerto Rico. The projects signed with P.R. Energy Partners and a global healthcare supplier will provide energy security and resiliency to both companies.

"These projects demonstrate the reliability and scalability of our engineered LNG solutions and will help strengthen energy resilience on the island.” Share

Under the agreement with the healthcare products supplier, Clean Energy will provide LNG station equipment and installation to support its local pharmaceutical manufacturing operations. The company has committed to ensuring energy reliability for its operations in Puerto Rico choosing natural gas and an LNG station as its dependable energy source for its operations.

Clean Energy has also entered into an agreement with P.R. Energy Partners, a Puerto Rican end-to-end energy solutions distributer and infrastructure developer. For this project, Clean Energy will design and build an LNG supply station that will fuel a six-megawatt combined heat and power plant (CHP) supporting their luxury residential and hotel operations in Puerto Rico.

“P.R. Energy Partners is committed to providing our customers with clean, reliable power as well as contributing to a more robust and stable energy grid for our island of Puerto Rico,” said Eduardo M. Cortes, Managing Partner at P.R. Energy Partners.

“There are several firsts for Clean Energy with these two agreements as we expand our LNG infrastructure offering to a new customer base in Puerto Rico,” said Sean Columbia, General Manager of CE Technologies at Clean Energy. “Being chosen as the trusted partners and experts in natural gas & LNG supply systems is a confirmation of our expansion into different energy services. These projects demonstrate the reliability and scalability of our engineered LNG solutions and will help strengthen energy resilience on the island.”

These agreements mark Clean Energy’s first LNG supply infrastructure deals in Puerto Rico, together fueling 10-megawatts of total installed power.

By delivering modular LNG fueling infrastructure, Clean Energy allows customers to transition to more dependable energy systems and can deliver both primary and backup power across diverse applications, including manufacturing facilities, hospitals, data centers, port operations during LNG marine bunkering, industrial zones, and power generation sites in grid-constrained markets.

LNG is a cleaner-burning fuel that helps reduce emissions compared to traditional energy sources like diesel or fuel oil. By switching to LNG, companies can support better air quality while maintaining reliable and efficient power for their operations.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived by capturing methane from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada as well as RNG production facilities at dairy farms. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @ce_renewables on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation the timing and scope of design and installation projects; the security, resiliency, reliability, scalability, efficiency, and dependability of Clean Energy’s and its partners’ offerings; the amount of LNG to be supplied; and the environmental and other benefits of LNG. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless otherwise required by law, Clean Energy undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additionally, the reports and other documents Clean Energy files with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov) contain risk factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.