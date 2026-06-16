Claros Announces Strategic Manufacturing Collaboration with Samsung Foundry to Produce Integrated Voltage Regulators for AI Data Centers

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claros today announced that it is collaborating with Samsung Foundry on process technology and semiconductor manufacturing to launch high-volume production of Claros’s integrated voltage regulator (IVR). The company’s IVRs are designed to deliver power directly to processing units in data centers, representing a novel approach to managing energy at the chip level inside AI infrastructure.

“Every conversation we have with data center operators hits the same wall: they want to move to integrated voltage regulation, but they need to know it'll be there at volume. This commitment removes that wall,” said Claros Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Kultran Share

The collaboration comes as AI-driven workloads generate unprecedented power demand across hyperscale data centers, stressing utility grids and raising operating costs. While 800 VDC improves rack-level efficiency, without voltage regulation at the processor, much of that benefit is lost. Claros’s IVR completes the 800 VDC chain by regulating power millimeters from the processor, reducing energy loss by up to 30 percent.

“Processor-level power delivery is one of the most critical challenges facing AI infrastructure, and Claros is tackling it with a truly forward-looking approach,” said Margaret Han, Executive Vice President and Head of US Foundry at Samsung Electronics. “We see opportunities for this technology to extend beyond data centers into industrial and automotive applications. We’re pleased to be working with Claros to enable their state-of-the-art IVR solutions on our FinFET technology.”

Samsung Foundry brings a global footprint of high-volume, advanced-node wafer manufacturing capabilities. Claros’s IVR designs will incorporate Samsung Foundry’s US-based 14nm silicon manufacturing, along with other elements of Samsung Foundry’s offerings.

“Every conversation we have with data center operators hits the same wall: they want to move to integrated voltage regulation, but they need to know it'll be there at volume. This commitment removes that wall,” said Claros Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Kultran. “Samsung's FinFET process is the manufacturing foundation our IVR needs, and now our customers have a production timeline they can plan around.”

Claros’s strategic collaboration with Samsung Foundry represents its first manufacturing agreement and follows the company’s recent $30M seed round to redefine data center energy delivery from the chip to the grid.

About Claros

Claros is a power management solutions company that’s leveraging innovative hardware and software to make AI infrastructure more efficient, more resilient, and more sustainable. By driving down the cost and complexity of power delivery and leveraging innovative hardware and software, the company seeks to decrease energy consumption, optimize power delivery, increase compute performance, and maximize the efficiency of AI operations. Founded in 2024, Claros is backed by Red Cell Partners, General Catalyst, VIPC, and others. Visit us at claros.tech and follow us on LinkedIn.