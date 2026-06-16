Fivetran Awarded 2026 Databricks ISV Customer Impact Partner of the Year at Data + AI Summit

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the data foundation for AI, today announced that it has been named the 2026 Databricks ISV Customer Impact Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Databricks Partner Awards during Data + AI Summit, the award recognizes Fivetran's success in helping joint customers accelerate analytics and AI initiatives through trusted, automated access to governed enterprise data.

Together with Databricks, Fivetran is helping enterprises create the reliable data foundations and enterprise context needed to power analytics, AI applications, and agentic workflows. Share

The recognition follows a year of strong momentum between Fivetran and Databricks, marked by substantial growth in their shared customer base and continued expansion of joint customer adoption worldwide.

"Organizations are moving quickly from AI experimentation to production, and success depends on having access to trusted, governed data," said George Fraser, CEO and Co-founder at Fivetran + dbt Labs. "Together with Databricks, we're helping enterprises create the reliable data foundations and enterprise context needed to power analytics, AI applications, and agentic workflows. This award reflects the impact our teams and customers are achieving together."

“As the race to productionize AI accelerates, customers consistently ask us how they can better manage their data in order to build AI apps and agents that make a real impact on their business,” said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Ecosystem & Partnerships at Databricks. “As a key Databricks partner, Fivetran helps our joint customers do exactly that. We’re proud to recognize them as 2026 Databricks ISV Partner of the Year.”

Throughout the past year, Fivetran has deepened its collaboration with Databricks across product innovation, customer success, and go-to-market initiatives. The partnership enables organizations to centralize and operationalize data from hundreds of business-critical applications and databases within the Databricks platform, accelerating time-to-value for analytics, AI applications, and agents.

The partnership has helped customers achieve measurable results, including Inova Health, which compressed a 4-year modernization roadmap into six months, reduced data movement costs by up to 8x, and eliminated a backlog of more than 500 requests while building a foundation for AI applications. Additionally, Superhuman accelerated data integration timelines from months to days, enabling faster reporting, AI-ready workflows, and improved customer outcomes.

The integration with Databricks extends across the platform, including Unity Catalog, Lakehouse, Lakebase, Marketplace, Genie, and Agent Bricks. By delivering trusted, real-time data into Databricks, Fivetran helps organizations strengthen governance, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate adoption of AI-powered applications and analytics. Together, Fivetran and Databricks are helping organizations build and scale analytics, AI applications, and agents on trusted, governed enterprise data.

About Fivetran + dbt Labs

Fivetran + dbt Labs deliver the data infrastructure layer that makes agents trustworthy — from the moment data moves, through every transformation, to the context an agent reasons from.

The Fivetran platform moves, manages, and transforms data from every system a business runs on into a secure, reliable foundation engineered to evolve, with the flexibility to work across clouds, engines, and tools. With Fivetran, analytics, operations, and AI run on data you trust and control. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including OpenAI, LVMH, Pfizer, and Verizon, rely on Fivetran to turn data into a competitive advantage.

Learn more at Fivetran.com, or follow Fivetran on LinkedIn.

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help data practitioners create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt is the standard for AI-ready structured data. Powered by the dbt Fusion engine, it unlocks the performance, context, and trust that organizations need to scale analytics in the era of AI. Globally, more than 100,000 data teams use dbt, including those at Siemens, Roche and Condé Nast.

Learn more at getdbt.com, and follow dbt Labs on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.