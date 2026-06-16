Tricentis Secures Expansion of California Software Licensing Program Contract

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tricentis, a global leader in agentic quality engineering, today announced a major expansion of its software licensing program (SLP) contract with the State of California. State and local government users in California are now able to secure Tricentis’ complete agentic quality engineering platform, including its recently introduced Tricentis AI Workspace that serves as a single, unified control plane for organizations to design, deploy, govern, and scale AI agents that perform quality engineering work. The company has been an approved vendor of the California Department of General Services (DGS: www.dgs.ca.gov) since 2020, allowing state and local public sector entities to procure Tricentis products and services via a simplified process involving pre-negotiated terms and conditions.

“Government entities across the state are now able to easily secure our unified agentic quality engineering platform to deliver rapid innovation while managing risk and resources effectively,” said Ben Baldi, Senior Vice President of Global Public Sector at Tricentis. “This helps leaders across the state deliver the best citizen experience with less risk and the highest quality.”

The Tricentis Agentic Quality Engineering Platform combines powerful AI agents with decades of Tricentis expertise and proprietary technology across nearly 200 ERPs and packaged applications, while also extending to web and custom apps to accelerate and scale software development and quality autonomously while human employees retain oversight, judgment, and accountability.

Tricentis AI Workspace serves as the control plane and system of record for how AI operates inside software delivery, coordinating execution across tools while enforcing policies, approvals, and auditability. Within the AI Workspace are several Tricentis AI agents that extend the company’s most popular solutions for the public sector, including Agentic Test Automation (Tosca), Agentic Test Creation (qTest), Agentic Quality Intelligence (SeaLights), and Agentic Performance Testing (NeoLoad), bringing together test automation, test creation, quality intelligence, and load and performance testing.

“Public sector entities cannot take full advantage of AI’s ability to accelerate software creation without ensuring the utmost trust,” Baldi continued. “California government teams can now meet the demand for AI innovation confidently with access to our suite of approved quality engineering products and AI agents.”

Tricentis serves over 10 California state and local agencies providing revenue, healthcare, transportation, financial and public safety services to more than 39 million residents. The company’s full suite of products has been recognized by Gartner and Forrester as leaders in their respective categories.

To learn more about Tricentis’ public sector solutions for Federal, State, Local and Education customers, visit https://www.tricentis.com/solutions/public-sector.

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in agentic quality engineering. The Tricentis Agentic Quality Engineering Platform leverages the power of AI and decades of Tricentis technology and expertise to provide a new and fundamentally different way to ensure software quality across large and complex enterprise application environments. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including some of the globe’s most respected brands such as Experian, T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and VodafoneZiggo. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.