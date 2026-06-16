Sigma Named 2026 Databricks ISV Business Intelligence Partner of the Year and Joins as Launch Partner for Lakehouse//RT, Databricks' New Real-Time Lakehouse

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Databricks Data + AI Summit — Sigma, the layer to build and scale analytics, apps and agents, today announced that it has been named the 2026 Databricks ISV Business Intelligence Partner of the Year at the annual Data + AI Summit, and joined as a launch partner for Lakehouse//RT, Databricks’ new real-time lakehouse. The partner award, presented for the second consecutive year, recognizes Sigma’s contributions to helping enterprise teams build and deploy AI Apps, agents, and analytics on governed enterprise data with Unity Catalog-grade security, governance, and scale—from inherited permissions to immutable audit—all on the Databricks platform.

"The hardest part of enterprise AI isn’t building the model. It’s making agents work on real business data, under real permissions, at scale. That’s exactly what Sigma and Databricks solve together.” - Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma Share

The recognition comes on the heels of Sigma’s recently closed $80 million Series E, which included a strategic investment from Databricks Ventures and doubled the company’s valuation to $3 billion. Together, Sigma and Databricks have deepened their warehouse-native architecture to give business and technical teams a single governed workspace for AI Apps, analytics and automated workflows, without extracting data or duplicating governance.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Databricks for the second year in a row,” said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. “Sigma now connects directly to Lakehouse//RT, Agent Bricks, Genie Agents and Lakebase, so joint customers can get sub-second query performance at scale, explore billions of rows through a familiar spreadsheet interface, build agents that act on that data and manage the full agent workflow — memory, state and all — without ever leaving the governed environment they already trust. The hardest part of enterprise AI isn’t building the model. It’s making agents work on real business data, under real permissions, at scale. That’s exactly what Sigma and Databricks solve together.”

“As the race to productionize AI accelerates, customers consistently ask us how they can better manage their data in order to build AI apps and agents that make a real impact on their business,” said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Ecosystem & Partnerships at Databricks. “As a key Databricks partner, Sigma helps our joint customers do exactly that. We’re proud to recognize them as the 2026 Databricks ISV Business Intelligence Partner of the Year.”

New Capabilities for Joint Sigma and Databricks Customers:

Alongside the award, Sigma announced an expansion of its strategic partnership spanning the full Databricks platform. New capabilities include:

Sigma joins as a launch partner for Lakehouse//RT, Databricks' new real-time lakehouse. Lakehouse//RT delivers millisecond query latency at massive concurrency on existing Delta tables, with no data movement and full Unity Catalog governance, unlocking a new class of real-time use cases for joint customers. Where high-concurrency, low-latency workloads previously required standing up external serving layers and duplicating data, Lakehouse//RT handles user-facing analytics, operational dashboards, product analytics, and AI agent-serving natively on Databricks.

Deeper integration with Databricks Genie and Agent Bricks. Sigma acts as the AI runtime layer that turns Databricks intelligence into governed AI Apps for every user. With Genie, business teams ask questions in natural language and build no-code agents that feed directly into Sigma AI Apps where insights become workflows without a handoff to engineering. With Agent Bricks, teams build and deploy custom AI agents grounded in enterprise data and surface them inside Sigma. From there, any user can interact with the agents, trigger automated actions and drive outcomes in a fully governed workspace. Data teams define the logic and access controls once, and everyone else operates within them with full lineage and auditability throughout.

First-party connectivity to Databricks Lakebase, Databricks’ serverless Postgres database built for AI agents. Customers can now query transactional data alongside their analytical datasets in Databricks and build dashboards that reflect live operational activity, including order status updates, inventory shifts, system health, and more, without moving data between systems or maintaining a separate pipeline for operational reporting. Sigma’s spreadsheet-native interface handles both in one governed workspace.

Support for Unity Catalog Semantics, Databricks’ semantic layer for defining and governing reusable business metrics across the platform. Metric definitions managed in Unity Catalog now surface natively inside Sigma workbooks, so data teams can define business logic and provide consistent enterprise context for analytics, AI applications and agents once – every report, dashboard, and AI Apps output draws from the same source. This is designed to eliminate the metric drift that happens when governance lives in the warehouse, but BI adds its own semantic layer on top.

Sigma is an Icon Partner for the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2026, June 15–18 in San Francisco, and will be exhibiting at Booth #106 for daily theater sessions featuring live product demos and hands-on training. Sigma will also host several featured sessions at the event, including customers such as the Hospital for Special Surgery, Unilever, Dotmatics, and DraftKings.

To learn more, visit https://www.sigmacomputing.com/events/databricks-summit-2026.

About Sigma

Sigma is the runtime layer for analytics, apps and agents on live data. Business and technical teams use Sigma to explore data, build apps and automate workflows without moving data or breaking governance. A spreadsheet interface, MCP and native AI sit in one governed workspace connected to the cloud data warehouse. More than 2,000 customers run on Sigma, including AMD, Duolingo, Colgate-Palmolive and JPMorgan Chase. Visit sigmacomputing.com.