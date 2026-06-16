Schneider Electric Canada Selected to Deliver Electrical and Automation Solutions for Ontario Line South

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider Electric Canada, a global technology leader in energy management and industrial automation, has been chosen by Ontario Transit Group (OTG) to provide advanced electrical and automation solutions for the Ontario Line South – a critical component of Toronto's largest transit expansion in over half a century.

“Schneider Electric Canada is proud to bring our proven energy and automation technology to the Ontario Line South, a project that will transform how hundreds of thousands of Torontonians move through their city every day,” said Emily Heitman. Share

The Ontario Line is a new 15.6-kilometre rapid transit line that will run from Exhibition Place, through downtown Toronto, to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT at Don Mills Road. The southern section, being delivered by OTG on behalf of Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario, encompasses 6.7 kilometres of tunnels and seven stations – including Exhibition Station, a key connection between GO Transit and TTC networks – through Toronto’s downtown core.

Schneider Electric is supporting the project with technology that will enhance reliability, safety, and performance across critical electrical and energy systems. The company is providing core solutions including switchgear and energy management systems – proven technologies already widely deployed in major transit and infrastructure projects around the world. Schneider Electric's expertise in integration and interoperability will help ensure these systems work seamlessly together, supporting the complex demands of a high-performance urban transit network.

“Schneider Electric Canada is proud to bring our proven energy and automation technology to the Ontario Line South, a project that will transform how hundreds of thousands of Torontonians move through their city every day,” said Emily Heitman, President of Schneider Electric Canada. “Reliable, safe, and efficient transit infrastructure starts with the technology systems that power it. Together with Ontario Transit Group and Metrolinx, we are helping deliver a transit system that the people of Toronto can count on for decades to come.”

Powering Reliable Transit for Toronto's Communities

When complete, the Ontario Line overall is expected to accommodate nearly 388,000 daily boardings and bring more than 227,500 people within walking distance of rapid transit. For the communities across Toronto who will depend on this line every day, the reliability of the systems running behind the scenes is essential.

Among the most critical of these systems is the Tunnel Ventilation System, which manages airflow throughout the Ontario Line's underground tunnels and stations during both daily operations and emergency scenarios. Powered by Schneider Electric's Altivar™ variable frequency drives, the system provides precise control of high-volume ventilation fans - enabling rapid smoke extraction, safe evacuation conditions, and continuous protection of passengers and first responders.

“It is the kind of technology that is invisible when it works, but indispensable when it is needed most,” Heitman continued.

The project will also deliver significant sustainability benefits aligned with Ontario's clean energy and sustainable mobility goals, including 28,000 fewer car trips per day, 7.2 million litres of fuel saved annually, and meaningful reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. By improving access to rapid transit, the Ontario Line will connect communities to more than 47,000 jobs within 45 minutes and relieve congestion on TTC's Line 1.

Schneider Electric's selection was driven by its technical compliance, flexible product configurations, and design-assist capabilities which will support OTG in managing integration complexity and minimizing project risk as construction advances toward a planned 2030 completion. The partnership reflects Schneider Electric's deep expertise in delivering trusted electrical and automation solutions for complex infrastructure environments.

The Ontario Line South is being delivered under a design-build-finance contract awarded to Ontario Transit Group – a joint venture between Ferrovial Construction and VINCI Construction Grands Projets – by Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx, as part of the Province of Ontario's historic investment in transit expansion. Major construction is currently underway across multiple station sites in downtown Toronto.

With more than 2,000 employees and a coast-to-coast network of sales, service, manufacturing, and R&D facilities, Schneider Electric brings deep local expertise to complex Canadian infrastructure projects. The establishment of a new office in Milton, Ontario, supports the company’s country-wide operations and facilitates close collaboration with project partners and public agencies. Schneider Electric's role on the Ontario Line South complements its growing national footprint, including its recently opened headquarters and EcoFit™ Center in Milton and its partnership with the Vancouver Canucks and Rogers Arena as the arena's proud Energy Technology Partner.

About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies. http://www.se.com

About Ontario Transit Group Ontario Transit Group (OTG) is a joint venture between Ferrovial Construction and VINCI Construction Grands Projets (through their subsidiary JANIN ATLAS) to design, build, and deliver the Ontario Line Subway – Southern Civil, Stations and Tunnel contract for Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario. For more information, visit ontariotransitgroup.ca. https://www.metrolinx.com/en/projects-and-programs/ontario-line