Chaffey College Modernizes Grants Management with Euna Grants

ATLANTA & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions®, the leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based software for the public sector, today celebrates Chaffey College’s successful implementation of Euna Grants. Euna’s modern grants management solution. The software platform helps public sector organizations centralize grant operations, improve compliance, and support more consistent grant administration across its organization.

“One of the things that stood out about Euna Grants was its flexibility,” said Ray Cuellar, Director of Grants Development and Management at Chaffey College. Share

Chaffey College, founded in 1883, is one of the oldest community colleges in California and a federally designated Hispanic-Serving Institution. Serving approximately 29,000 students annually across three campuses, the college is committed to improving lives through education, equity, and innovation.

Chaffey’s implementation began as a search for a departmental tool quickly and grew into an institution-wide initiative. The project required process mapping, tiered security, and customized approval workflows to support the grant activity across multiple stakeholders and campuses.

Before Euna Grants, Chaffey did not have a centralized grants management system. “Your system is only as good as the data and the cleanliness of the data that’s going into your system,” said Ray Cuellar, Director of Grants Development and Management at Chaffey College. “Euna Grants provides us with the insight and organization we need to run grants at an enterprise level.”

Before implementing Euna Grants, Chaffey College’s grants staff relied on spreadsheets to track grant activity. As the college’s grants portfolio grew, that approach made it harder to maintain visibility, produce reports, manage approvals, and keep grant data consistent across stakeholders.

To address these needs, Chaffey College implemented Euna Grants as a district-wide system, building a structured, enterprise-ready framework from the ground up.

The implementation included:

Mapping organizational hierarchy into multi-level approval structures, security tiers, and customized workflows

Deploying both the Grant Seeker and Grant Maker modules within a single platform

Supporting both external grant awards and internal CEAC competitive funding programs

“One of the things that stood out about Euna Grants was its flexibility,” said Cuellar. “Most of our existing financial systems run on the fiscal year, but we needed a solution that would allow us to filter by grant year or grant cycle.”

Today, Chaffey College manages more than 130 active grants at any given time, with $165 million in total managed award value. The institution has added more than 200 grant records in the past year alone.

Since implementing Euna Grants, Chaffey has strengthened its grants management operation in several key ways:

Managing $165 million in managed award value across 215 active grant records

Awarding $3.6 million awarded to 43 CTE programs through five annual CEAC funding cycles

Improving compliance tracking with milestone notifications that help ensure deadlines are met and audit-ready documentation is maintained

“Chaffey College demonstrates what is possible when institutions take a deliberate approach to structuring grants operations at scale,” said Brian Haney, Chief Customer Officer at Euna Solutions. “Euna Grants brings together workflows, visibility, and reporting in a single platform, helping organizations manage complex funding environments with greater consistency and control. As grants continue to grow in importance, institutions need systems that can support today’s requirements while giving them the flexibility to adapt for what comes next.”

Euna Grants provides public sector organizations with a centralized platform for managing the full grants lifecycle, including application tracking, award management, compliance monitoring, and reporting. The solution is designed to support both operational efficiency and long-term strategic alignment across funding programs.

For more information about Euna Grants, visit https://eunasolutions.com/solutions/grants.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is the leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based software designed to streamline procurement, budgeting, payments, and grants management for public sector and government organizations. Euna's AI-powered features and intelligent automation help organizations make better-informed decisions, ensure compliance, empower collaboration, and reduce administrative burden. Euna's full-cycle financial suite supports more than 3,600 organizations across North America in building trust, enabling transparency, and driving positive community impact. Recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, Euna Solutions is committed to advancing public sector innovation. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.