Mantis Innovation Acquires E4E Solutions to Accelerate the Design and Implementation of Energy Efficiency Projects Across Client Portfolios

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mantis Innovation, a national leader in facility performance and energy efficiency consulting, today announced its acquisition of E4E Solutions, expanding its ability to design and deliver complex mechanical and energy efficiency projects from concept through implementation.

"E4E adds a strong engineering foundation that complements what we already do well and strengthens our ability to follow through from insight to implementation." Share

This acquisition strengthens Mantis Innovation’s ability to execute across the full lifecycle of facility and energy initiatives, combining its expertise in building controls, energy efficiency, energy advisory, and facility management with E4E Solutions’ deep engineering and project delivery capabilities.

E4E Solutions brings specialized technical experience in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering, energy assessments, and design-build project delivery. The firm has a proven track record of delivering high-return projects, including HVAC and central plant upgrades, system retrofits, and utility infrastructure modernization, helping organizations reduce operating costs while improving performance and reliability.

As organizations face increasing pressure to reduce energy consumption, extend asset lifespans, and manage capital, many still struggle to translate strategy into execution. The addition of E4E Solutions helps close that gap, ensuring engineering design is grounded in actual asset conditions and carried through to completed, high-return-on-investment projects.

“This is really about bringing the right expertise together to better serve our clients,” said Darrell Whitley, CEO of Mantis Innovation. “Our job is to help organizations spend smarter, operate more efficiently, and make confident decisions about their facilities and energy strategy. E4E adds a strong engineering foundation that complements what we already do well and strengthens our ability to follow through from insight to implementation.”

E4E Solutions’ capabilities span energy consulting, sustainability program design, and turnkey project delivery, including identifying and designing projects that deliver significant customer savings. Their team of engineers and project professionals is experienced in advancing projects from early-stage assessment through detailed design, construction, and startup.

“E4E was built around delivering engineering solutions that perform in the real world—not just on paper—and that focus has helped our clients turn complex energy and infrastructure challenges into high-impact, executable projects,” said Josh Long, President & CEO of E4E Solutions. “Joining Mantis Innovation allows us to extend that capability by combining engineering, data, and strategy into a more integrated approach, helping clients move faster from insight to implementation and make more confident capital decisions. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built and excited about the opportunity to scale our impact as part of Mantis.”

The combined organization brings together complementary strengths across design, engineering, and implementation, an integrated approach that few providers can deliver at scale. For clients, this means better alignment between how energy is purchased, how assets perform, and how capital projects are prioritized and executed.

This is particularly valuable for organizations managing large, distributed portfolios where mechanical system performance, energy use, and capital planning are closely linked. With expanded in-house engineering and delivery capabilities, Mantis Innovation is positioned to accelerate project timelines, improve scoping and design accuracy, and deliver more predictable outcomes.

Mantis Innovation will integrate E4E Solutions’ team and capabilities over the coming months, with a focus on expanding technical depth, increasing delivery capacity, and maintaining the high level of service both organizations’ clients expect. Together, the combined organization is positioned to deliver more execution-ready, data-informed solutions at a time when facility and energy decisions are becoming more complex and more critical to long-term performance.

About Mantis Innovation

Mantis Innovation is the premier provider of smart solutions that deliver better building performance through managed facility services and turnkey program management. Leveraging expertise from a wide range of professional disciplines, Mantis Innovation offers a full suite of services across facility asset management, building controls, energy efficiency, and energy procurement.

Learn more at http://www.mantisinnovation.com.

About E4E Solutions

E4E Solutions is an engineering and project delivery firm specializing in mechanical systems, energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure modernization. The company provides end-to-end services spanning assessment, design engineering, construction, and performance-based project implementation, helping organizations reduce energy consumption, lower operating costs, and improve facility performance.