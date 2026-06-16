TSMC and Amkor Technology Announce Long Term Partnership to Accelerate Advanced Packaging in the United States

HSINCHU, Taiwan & TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) and Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) today announced a 10-year agreement to foster a strong partnership that will enhance advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities in Arizona, strengthening and accelerating investment in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain ecosystem.

The collaboration is expected to enable a more integrated and resilient semiconductor supply chain that benefits customers across a broad range of end markets. Share

The agreement establishes a collaboration framework for TSMC to procure from Amkor advanced packaging and testing services. By working together as partners to expand capacity, the companies aim to enable a more efficient, mutually beneficial operating model while strengthening their ability to support customers’ evolving requirements.

As demand accelerates for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced electronics, advanced packaging has become a critical enabler of system-level performance and integration. Through this collaboration, the advanced semiconductor packaging capacity will increase in the region, achieving faster time to market for end customers.

“We are pleased to enter into this Agreement with our partner Amkor,” said Kevin Zhang, senior vice president and deputy Co-COO of TSMC. “We have a long history of experience working with Amkor globally in advanced packaging, and we are confident that our collaboration in the United States will be successful as we look to enhance our capabilities to jointly serve our customers.”

The collaboration is expected to enable a more integrated and resilient semiconductor supply chain that benefits customers across a broad range of end markets.

“This Agreement marks an important next step in our partnership with TSMC as we accelerate advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. to provide our customers a full U.S. supply chain from advanced silicon manufacturing to tested packaged devices,” said Kevin Engel, chief executive officer of Amkor Technology.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, particularly in Arizona. Amkor is progressing its advanced packaging and test campus, while TSMC is developing leading-edge semiconductor fabrication facilities, both located in Arizona. Together, these investments support a stronger semiconductor ecosystem in the United States.

About TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world’s leading dedicated semiconductor foundry, providing advanced process technologies and manufacturing capabilities to enable innovation across a wide range of industries.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR) is the world’s largest U.S. headquartered OSAT and is a global leader in outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. With a strong track record of innovation, a broad and diverse geographic footprint and solid partnerships with lead customers, Amkor delivers high-quality solutions that enable the world’s leading semiconductor and electronics companies to bring advanced technologies to market. The company’s comprehensive portfolio includes advanced packaging, wafer-level processing, and system-in-package solutions targeting applications for smartphones, data centers, artificial intelligence, automobiles and wearables. For more information visit amkor.com.

Amkor Technology, Inc. Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the demand for and expansion of advanced packaging capacity in the United States, growth in demand for accelerated computing driven by AI, and long-term technology roadmaps. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements include, but are not limited to, that there can be no assurance that the Arizona campus will be built on the timeline, at the cost or to the specifications expected or at all or that the campus will generate sales or other benefits of the type or amount expected or at all and other factors discussed in the company’s reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as may be required by applicable law.